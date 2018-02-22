7 Reasons to Consider Building with Steel

Are you considering a new building project? If so, you should definitely think about using steel. Here, we will talk you through seven top reasons to build with steel rather than traditional materials.

Durability

If you’re thinking about anew construction project, chances are you will be considering using concrete. This is a composite material made up of sand, cement, gravel and, in some instances, chemicals. These ingredients are then mixed with water to form a solid mixture. It’s worth noting that this material can shit and shrink over time. Comparatively, steel will not lose strength or decay over time.

Safety

Steel is typically safer than concrete during and after construction. When it comes to using steel, most of the pieces can usually be created off-site, which will keep accident risks low. Also, steel will be at its highest strength as soon as it is installed, whereas concrete takes time to cure. Using steel ensures that you can achieve high levels of safety straight away.

It’s also worth remembering that steel will outperform concrete in areas with strong winds or high seismic activity. Steel offers high levels of ductility, which enables it to bend in the wind without snapping or breaking. Similarly, fireproofing steel ensures that it can withstand high temperatures in the event of a fire.

Speed of Construction

As we mentioned before, steel parts can usually be constructed off-site. Alternatively, you can also consider using a predesigned steel kit. New innovations in design programmes make steel an extremely easy material to build with. If you choose to use concrete, this will have to be poured on site, which will increase the amount of time the construction project will take to complete.

Design Flexibility

One of the great things about using a steel framing system is that it offers high levels of design flexibility. While the roof and sides of a pre-engineered steel building are made of metal, both the front and back panels of your steel kit can also be designed using stone, aluminium siding or even wood. This ensures you will be able to select a design that complements your home. There are a number of online sites such as Armstrong Steel that enable you to price a building yourself in a matter of minutes, by choosing the size and the different components of the building online.

Cost

If you’re considering using a steel framing system, this is often a cheaper option when compared to a concrete framing system. A steel structure will also require fewer labourers, which will help keep costs lower.

Strength

Steel has a higher strength to weight ratio than other building materials, including concrete. In fact, when looking at the tension of a material, steel is eight times stronger and is far more uniform on a molecular level. This makes it a more predictable material than concrete.

Environmental Impact

If you’re looking for an environmentally-friendly material, you can’t go wrong with steel. This is one of the most recycled materials on the planet. One of the key benefits of using steel is that it can be recycled again and again, and the material will not use any of its strength. If you recycle concrete, this involves using it in a broken-down form. It is not very reusable when compared to steel.