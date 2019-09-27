7 Reasons Water-Proofing Is a Must For Basement Construction

Home improvements aren’t limited to just the exterior. Sure, a good looking property sells better and is liked by real estate buyers, but what about other things?

Waterproofing your basement excavation is a super important thing to consider, especially if you’re inclined towards having a great basement. Unfortunately, basements are very prone to humidity and problems like mildew, mould and other things that grow in the damp and the dark. If you need convincing, here are 7 reasons why waterproofing your basement during excavation is important.

1. It Keeps Your Foundation Dry

Waterproofing your basement is essential if you want to keep it dry. It’s impossible to continue building on a damp foundation because water compromises the integrity of the property and can cause accidents. So when you’re excavating for a new basement, remember to waterproof it to avoid any damp patches from hindering the construction or spoiling the material.

2. It Reduces Overall Moisture

Basements are prone to humidity and trapped moisture. After all, there’s hardly any contact with the sun! Moisture in your basement can make it feel overheated.

Ensure all Electrical panels are closed property. If the panels are to be coated with plastics, don’t cover the cooling fans. As the VFD (variable frequency drives) have their own protective cooling system. This hot air should be flown out from the panel.

On top of that, it can also oxidize your construction materials. However, it is better to opt for something like dry hire excavator, which will decrease the risk of corrosion & as a matter of fact will reduce your work. You need not handle & cover up the equipment. So to protect your property from succumbing to the consequences of moisture, it’s essential to waterproof your basement.

3. It Prevents Mould, Mildew and Fungus

Because a basement is prone to trapping moisture, there’s a very big chance that mid-construction, your basement can fall prey to odorous issues like mildew and mould.

Not only are these fungi bad for air quality, but they also deteriorate property value and integrity. In other words, they can seriously hamper your basement excavation and increase your overheads in the long run.

4. Prevents Seepage

Waterproofing your basement excavation is a smart way to prevent your construction site from water damage waiting to happen. Water damage mid-construction means you’ll have to start over, and especially in a basement where there is no sunlight, it can be hard to dry damp areas. Not to mention the issues that come with a damp basement!

5. Prevents Cracks in the Foundation

For a strong and sturdy basement foundation, you need to eliminate all traces of water so that the material can dry and harden properly. By waterproofing your basement in the excavation stages, you’re avoiding the likelihood of trapped water, random seepage and other leakage problems that could hinder your project.

6. Adds Value to Your Property

A waterproofed basement adds value to your property. If you’re in the real estate business, you probably know how sought after waterproofed homes are.

No one likes to deal with the unexpected problems for water, and a waterproof basement is a great way to avoid such hazards – and the problems that come with it!

7. Prevents Flooding

Especially for those living in flood-prone areas, waterproofing your basement can save you thousands of dollars in flood damage. A waterproofed basement excavation site is also protected from flood damage – none of the valuables is damaged and you’re good to continue building after the disaster has been dealt with.

In other words, if you’re going for basement excavation projects, put waterproofing on your agenda for better results!