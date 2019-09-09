7 shoes that are perfect for any occasion

It is time-consuming to have a huge collection of shoes, most of which end up in accumulating dust and dirt. Moreover, it becomes challenging to choose which shoes need to be worn for a particular occasion. Hence, it is better to cut down our likes, and strict to a few classic pairs.

You can build a fantastic shoe collection with a few pieces which are not only comfortable but also elegant fashion pieces. Also, the question of wearing shoes for an occasion does not arise as most of them are versatile to wear. We have taken sufficient effort to pick up the best seven shoes that are suitable for any occasion.

1. Oxford shoes

Though Oxford shoes were originated as comfy walking shoes, they are used as stylish and fashion statement these days. Men and women need to have a pair of Oxford shoes that can be used anytime as a classic fashion statement or for support. With the closed lacing system, these shoes look elegant and can be worn on any day to go along with any outfit.

2. Nude Heels

Hey, beautiful women out there! If you are worried about an instant and classy style statement, then add nude heels in your closet. Also known as pumps, they are perfect for an important, official meeting, or even for a date night. Since they are neutral in color, they are best suited for any color, including black and white. Your shoes will not clash with the color of your dress. These heels elongate your legs and make you look taller and decent.

3. Sneakers

It is not fair to forget our old sneakers while shopping for shoe collection. The best thing about sneakers is that you can have multiple pairs and wore them for varied occasions. It could be a running event or an informal meeting, or buying groceries. Sneakers will never disappoint you. Womens Sneakers Melbourne are must-haves in every shoe collection as they are pretty comfortable. The sneaker industry is creating them in a wide range of designs, colors, and patterns, which are worth trying.

Tip: If you are confused with the designs or you are a minimalist, then a pair of shiny, black sneakers will do the job. Pair it with your jeans or denim dress, and you can also wear it with your gym clothes.

4. Flip-flops

These shoes are mostly to be used on the beaches, but we cannot miss the relaxing effect it gives on any non-working day. These are perfect summer shoes and are available in beautiful colors and patterns. It has become trendy amongst men and women of all ages. They do not have back straps, and so they are soothing for your feet in the summer afternoons.

5. Boots

Fashionable men and women should not forget this casual-cum-formal style statement. Though there are boots for every occasion such as elegant, adventurous, hiking, workplace and so on, you can find your type easily. Just analyze which are the occasions for which you need boots, and shop for them.

For women, tall black boots is a good wardrobe staple; soft colors can also stand out. Mens Leather Boots Melbourne will suit any occasion, provided they are purchased from the best stores.

6. Loafers

These slip-on shoes are perfect for men and women to have ease and comfort on the go. No laces, no buckles, no closed-up systems! These are simple yet stylish and perfectly matched with your favorite outfit on the weekend or at your workplace.

7. Flats

Comfy and minimalistic, flats are best suited for workplaces or a weekend getaway. It does not strain your feet and match with any of your outfits. Though flats are available in varied colors, the black color is pretty versatile and will ways be a trendy style.

In a nutshell, a fashionable man or a woman should have these seven shoes in their collection. They serve a purpose, functionality, style statements, and comfort, no matter for which occasion you are wearing. Minimalists might find all the shoes overwhelming, but they are long-term and right picks for you.