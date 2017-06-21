7 Simple Ways You Can Improve Your Health, Performance, and Well-being Today

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

Reddit



WhatsApp

Skype



Print

Email





Our fast paced and highly competitive world requires that your health, performance, and well-being function at optimal levels. Juggling school, family, work, and social activities while maintaining energy and health can be difficult to manage. Some people are better able to cope while others simply get sucked in and throw in the towel of defeat.

Life will always be a challenge, and we each must adapt to new realities. The good news is that a few lifestyle changes can help you deal with stress better, enhance your performance, and give you a better sense of overall well-being.

1. Take in early morning sunshine

Research has shown that soaking in the early morning sunshine rich in Vitamin D can significantly improve your mood for the day ahead. If there’s no sun, it’s a good idea to have plants in your living and working spaces. A Washington State University study suggested that people who worked in spaces with lots of greenery are deal with less stress.

2. Think positively

Every person at some point in their lives is saddled with a challenging situation, so it’s no use thinking the world is against you and you can’t do anything to change things. In fact, when confronting a difficult situation, you can find the most resourceful part of yourself that you were not aware existed. Taking the time to look deep inside yourself in order to figure out your true desires and wishes for the future will help you muster up the courage to achieve these life changes and make you happier in the long run.

3. Exercise or play sports

Engaging in exercise is a double dose win-win because you’re not only improving your health and looks—you’re also improving your performance. Studies continue to show the correlation between exercise and overall well-being. This is also a good opportunity to find like-minded friends in group exercise or sporting sessions.

4. Try nootropic supplements

Nootropics are brain boosters made from vitamins, minerals, herbs, and supplemental compounds. Their specific effects can include improvements to focus, mood, memory, and reaction time. A good nootropic consists of three things: good quality ingredients, effective to use, and safe to take. Obtaining most natural nootropics require no prescription from health stores while procuring synthetic nootropics requires a prescription. It’s advisable to know the pros and cons of both natural and synthetic nootropics in order to make an informed choice.

5. Help people in need

A guaranteed way to feel better is to help people in need by getting involved in charitable activities. This helps you focus less on your problems and put life into perspective. It also gives you a sense of purpose and fulfillment. Consider why billionaires around the world insist on using their wealth for philanthropic purposes.

6. Surround yourself with family and friends

It’s important to have a good support system that you use rely on in times of stress. If you’re having a tough day, call up a friend or close family member and watch how your mood is uplifted. As the saying goes, family is wealth.

7. Go on holiday

Break away from the routine of everyday life and go on a holiday with your friends and family—or maybe on your own! It will help break the boredom and create fun and exciting memories that are sometimes necessary to boost your well-being and performance. If you cannot afford an exotic holiday, simply take a few days away from your usual living space and lodge at a hotel for a few days to refresh and reawaken the mind.