7 Things You Must Do to Add a Resale Value to Your Home

Are you planning to sell your home? Well, that’s a good thought, but know that the process of preparing your home for sale can be a daunting task. This is because there are many procedures involved in preparing the property, like inspecting, cleaning, and organizing.

Therefore, before you put your property on sale, talk to real estate agents such as those from Movoto for guidance on improving the presentation of your home. A good real estate agent will explain what most buyers expect and the price range of your home.

Here are some of the things that you must do before you request a real estate list your property for sale:

1. Painting Painting is the easiest and cheapest way of updating your home before selling it. Neutral and lighter colors are mostly preferred when listing properties because they look appealing to many people. Moreover, the painting process holds functional and aesthetic advantages for homes. These benefits of painting a home include: Infused themes



Updated space



Practical costs



Improved home value

2. Drainage and Grading Drainage and grading involve how water from melting snow or rain, is directed far away from homes. This process encompasses downspouts, rain gutters, and how lawn slopes make water go to street gutters. Clogged downspouts and rain gutters, which don’t take water away from homes, are issues that you must address. In case the drainage problems are due to poorly sloped yards, you will need to re-grade your lawn.

3. Lighting Lighting makes even small homes seem inviting and open. Typically, task and ambient (general) are the major sources of light. Ambient lighting has the role of providing broad light for the whole space. However, it directly affects the overall mood and ambiance of the room. On the other hand, task lighting is localized when compared to general lighting. Its main function is to provide light for a particular workplace. Examples of task lighting are: Under-counter lamp



Desk lamp



Table lamp

4. Wiring Electrical issues are a major concern to many home buyers because they can lead to more than 50,000 electrical fire accidents. Electrical solutions range from inexpensive to costly fixes. For instance, wiring a home with around 1,300 square feet may cost approximately $10,000.

Another expensive repair deal is fixing circuit breakers, which don’t meet your property’s amperage requirements. Though, professional realtors recommend 200 amps for larger homes and 100 amps for smaller ones.

5. Flooring What you usually walk on at home creates value. It is, therefore, important to create a good impression at the interior of your home. This is because many buyers can evaluate the value of a home by just looking at the floor. However, there are several flooring factors, such as type, quality, and condition that can increase the resale value of a home. For instance, quality flooring equates to the highest selling prices. Examples of quality flooring include: Linoleum or vinyl



Laminate



Hardwood flooring



Porcelain

6. Plumbing While you may not want to invest a lot of money to boost the resell value of your property, there are plumbing upgrades, which cannot go unnoticed. Some of these plumbing upgrades are, re-piping of water lines and replacing old appliances. Re-piping Water Lines Numerous repairs in water lines can result from older polybutylene or galvanized pipes in the house. Polybutylene pipes are fragile and vulnerable to break. Hence, it’s important to re-pipe the water lines with PVC or copper. Replacing Old Appliances

Homebuyers prefer a property that has efficient appliances like dishwasher, washing machine, and water heater. This is because effective appliances help to conserve energy and water. Thus, the bottom line is that bathrooms and kitchens are usually ranked as the most important parts of a home where plumbing upgrades help resell properties. Therefore, you should consider plumbing upgrades that will improve the overall sale and value of your house.

7. Fencing Fences are important features that many buyers consider when buying a property. They are not only attractive but also convenient. Thus, home buyers, especially parents, will want to purchase homes with fences to keep their children contained. If you are on a budget, a chain-link fence will work best around your back and front yard. This is because it is durable, cost-effective, and simple to install. However, many homeowners prefer a wood fence because it may be cut into different sizes and heights. It is also long-lasting, affordable, adaptable, and increases a home’s value.

Indeed, a Home Upgrade Improves its Resale Value!

Homes are investments, and regular upgrades will help homeowners keep their liquid assets strong. Improving your home’s condition is a smart move. However, you can ask a professional real estate company for directories, if you are unsure. Real estate agents have the experience and knowledge of evaluating conditions of properties. Thus, you will be advised properly before your house is put on a listing.