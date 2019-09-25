7 Tips for Finding a Partner on a Dating Site

It sounds a bit cynical, but online dating is a lot like shopping. If you like to wander around the mall for several hours in a row, carefully choose and compare everything, then endless viewing of profiles and correspondence with candidates will become your new hobby. But for those who are accustomed to buying the right thing immediately, a long search for a partner is torture. In this article, we have some tips to save your time and make the right choice of a partner.

1. Choose the right dating site

Not all users of dating applications and sites expressly declare their true intentions. Nevertheless, it is not difficult to get an idea of the resource and understand that nothing but empty flirting can be found there. Therefore, first, you need to find out the exact kind of person you want to find.

2. Use the 3-5 message rule

Most of the people on the dating website do not suit you. Your task is to identify partners from your category as soon as possible and move on. Usually, 3-5 messages are enough for this. If you are interested and satisfied with your partner, you should get to know each other better.

3. Do not give hope to someone you do not like

This rule is suitable for girls. Some girls spoil the reputation of the entire female sex because they date with guys who are not interesting for them. In this way, they amuse their vanity or avoid the unpleasant need to say no. They give men the impression that all the girls are two-faced.

4. Prioritize

The better you understand what you are looking for, the easier it is to not make a mistake with the choice. If you’re not ready to spend time on an unemployed person with a good heart, tell him right away that charity is not yours. If a beautiful body is a priority, do not be shy to say about it. Just do not forget about the qualities that will be more important in the future.

5. Be categorical

High expectations will not help you build a relationship. You need critical thinking to flip through dozens of profiles a day and find something interesting. Therefore, be very careful when choosing and never agree to communicate out of courtesy. You need to take care of your time.

6. Do not delay meeting

If your partner successfully passed the test and lives in the same city, then try to meet in the first week of your communication. Social networking is nothing compared to what you see in real life. It’s better to know for sure whether this person is as good as he or she looked in the photo than to spend months on unrealistic expectations.

7. Be careful

Don’t let impressions overshadow common sense. Before meeting a person for the first time, you must at least know his or her full name, place of work, and phone number. Leave this information to your reliable friend and let him or her know where the date will happen.