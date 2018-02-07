8 Adventure Travel Ideas for Easter Holidays 2018

The world’s a playground, so this year, why not make the most out of your Easter break and go on an epic adventure. The hunt is over as Health and Fitness Travel, the wellness holiday specialists round up their top Easter getaways for adventure travel enthusiasts looking for a touch of luxury. From discovering a verdant tropical jungle in Bali to sun-soaked surfing on the golden coast of Morocco, swap the hot cross buns with a hot active escape and fill your Easter with adventurous memories to last a lifetime.

White-Water Rafting in Bali: COMO Shambhala Estate

Adventure meets luxury at COMO Shambhala Estate, a holistic haven tucked in the tropical jungles of Bali. Journey down the Ayung River in Ubud for a thrilling white-water rafting action. Your private guide will pick you up by car, so you get to enjoy Bali’s scenery and exotic wildlife. The rivers provide pleasant rafting conditions all-year round with enough rapids to make the ride exhilarating without becoming too extreme. Perfect for beginners or those with experience, Ayung generally has gentle rapids with the occasional obstacle. After the adrenaline rush, enjoy their signature spa treatment to fully rejuvenate the mind and body.

Health and Fitness Travel (call 1300 551 353) offers 5 nights at COMO Shambhala Estate from $2,415pp twin share. Price includes accommodation, full board, a range of wellness programs and return transfers.

Coastal Trek in Tasmania

Swap the Easter binge for a long weekend of fitness, adventure and discovery. Together with a small group of no more than ten hikers, Bay of Fires invites you to a four-day journey through the most dramatic landscapes along the coast of Mt. William National Park in north-eastern Tasmania. On the first night, wind down along white sandy beaches at the Forester Beach Camp. By the second and third, recover in pure remoteness at the Bay of Fires Lodge, set 40 meters above the beach. Look out to the most stunning surroundings from glass pavilions or an open living area complete with a fireplace and nooks for complete relaxation.

Health and Fitness Travel (call 1300 551 353) offers 3 nights with Bay of Fires Lodge Walk from $2,380pp twin share. Price includes accommodation, full board and transfers.

Train like an Olympian in Thailand

Boasting the world’s top sports and fitness coaches, focus on pushing your fitness boundaries with training at Thanyapura. Created for triathletes of all ages and abilities, maximise your endurance and reach your health goals through education, sport and wellness. Apart from hosting iron man races for experimental and ambitious travellers, the retreat also provides other wellness activities such as swimming, cycling and meditative training to teach strict mental focus. Their philosophy stresses the importance of mind-body connection and will ensure you return home with new found strength and inner-balance.

Health and Fitness Travel (call 1300 551 353) offers 7 nights at Thanyapura from $1,430pp twin share. Price includes accommodation, daily breakfast, a range of wellness programs and return transfers.

Kite-Surfing in Mauritius

Amongst heavenly beaches and sparkling turquoise water lies Shanti Maurice; an Indian Ocean jewel with an extensive leisure program dedicated to fitness and wellness. Enjoy a variety of workout offerings, from endurance-boosting beach runs and intense aqua spinning to mindful meditations. You won’t want to miss out on the recently introduced kite surfing area at the renowned water sports hotspot, Le Morne. Allow your body to rest following these exhilarating activities and unwind with an Ayurvedic massage at the luxurious NIRA spa.

Health and Fitness Travel (call 1300 551 353) offers 7 nights with Shanti Maurice from $2,840pp twin share. Price includes half board, Fusion Fitness program and return transfers.

Yoga in the Mountains

Discover the true meaning of contentment when admiring the majestic Himalayan mountain range, just on the doorstep of Ananda Resort. Guests will explore the benefits of a gentle yet powerful practice of yoga, building a strong, determined mind and long lean muscles. To intensify the spiritual, calming experience, make use of Ananda’s adventurous walks and treks in the mountains to sharpen your focus and reset your mind. Return home revitalised and relaxed, with a newly-acquired sense of balance, both mentally and physically.

Health and Fitness Travel (call 1300 551 353) offers 7 nights with Ananda from $4,700pp twin share. Price includes full board, a yoga program and return transfers.

Fitness, Juice and Yoga in Thailand

With an array of fitness and sports activities, such as interval training and different variations of yoga, Phuket Cleanse is ideal for any type of fitness aficionado. After nourishing your soul at yoga, nourish your stomach with Phuket Cleanses wholesome, scrumptious creations that will leave you feeling satisfied and refuelled. Combine your cleansing break with detox juices and inspiring educational cooking classes that will provide long-term benefits. Return home energised, healthier and fitter with an increased awareness of how to continue a more balanced lifestyle.

Health and Fitness Travel (call 1300 551 353) offers 7 nights with Phuket Cleanse from $2,520pp twin share. Price includes full board, a wellness program and return transfers.

Adventure Tour in Costa Rica

Considered one of the worlds’ most bio-diverse countries, this outstanding South American region boasts abundant flora and fauna just waiting to be explored. Dance in the rain and cloud forests during a catamaran tour including interaction with howler monkeys and tasting of traditional food and beverages. The highlight of this adventurous holiday is white-water rafting on the Chirripo River, a high-energy activity that features stunning sites like the Irazu volcano and Braulio National Park. After receiving an authentic insight of this exotic country, reset for the next day at a luxury wellness retreat.

Health and Fitness Travel (call 1300 551 353) offers 10 nights with Costa Rica Discover Recover from $4,705pp twin share. Price includes accommodation, a Discover Recover program and return transfers.

Meditate and Catch Waves in Morocco

Located on the stunning coastline of South Morocco, Paradis Plage combines thrilling surf class and beachfront yoga with Arabic design and contemporary facilities. This healthy getaway is a mecca for all surf-enthusiasts, regardless if they are beginners or professionals. Grab your surfboard and catch the waves within minutes of waking up, whether during a guided group or solo session with the surf school. Clear your head and unwind as the calming waves bring you inner peace and leave you feeling totally restored.

Health and Fitness Travel (call 1300 551 353) offers 7 nights with Paradis Plage from $1,345pp twin share. Price includes daily breakfast, a surfing program and return transfers.