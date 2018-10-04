8 Helpful Tips for Buying Women’s Shoes Online

1. Measure Both Feet

Many customers prefer shopping online due to the convenience it offers, including the ability to compare prices and shop a wide variety of products. However, some people are deterred from buying shoes over the internet in fear that they won’t fit correctly or won’t be suitable. Here are eight helpful tips to help you buy women shoes online.

Many people make the mistake of only measuring one foot when buying shoes online. However,people can have different sized feet, so it’s important to measure both. This will ensure you’ll order the right size for your bigger foot. An easy way to measure is to trace an outline of both of your feet onto paper. Measure from the bottom of the foot to the top, but try not to round up or down too much. Lastly, measure the width of your foot at the widest part.

2. Read Reviews Online

Searching the internet and reading reviews will give you a good insight into the experiences of past customers. In particular, you should look for information about whether the shoes are true to size. Another tip is to ensure the shoes are made from a high-quality material. If not, they’re more likely to break easily and not last for an appropriate length of time.

3. Don’t Impulse Buy

Make a clear list of women shoes online that you want to buy. Not only will this save you time, but it will also save you money. It can be very tempting to buy shoes that are pretty, but you need to consider whether you’ll actually wear them.

4. Search for the Returns Policy

Before purchasing shoes online, read about the returns policy. Some online stores won’t allow returns for incorrect sizes or change of mind, while other stores will. Sometimes the returns information can be hard to find on a website, so make sure you look carefully in the menus at the top and bottom of the page. If you still can’t find it, you can always call or email the company.

5. Buy with Friends

Some online stores offer free shipping when you spend over a certain amount. Ask a friend if they’re interested in also buying a pair, allowing you to save money on postage and both rock your new shoes together.

6. Keep Your Receipt or Invoice

Similar to buying shoes in-store, it’s important to hold onto proof of your purchase. This allows for a smoother experience if the shoes are damaged, faulty or need exchanging. It’s recommended that you keep the receipt for at least a few months.

7. Try the Shoes On As Soon As They Arrive

When the shoes arrive, try them on immediately. If they’re not suitable, you’ll then be able to return them within the specified time period. If you plan to wear socks with your new shoes, try them on with socks. Socks can add or deduct as much as a centimetre of room, which can make a huge difference to sizing.

8. Subscribe to the Newsletter

Subscribing to a brand’s newsletter will allow you to stay informed about exclusive offers. This can include new additions to their women shoes online range as well as sales and discount codes that can save you money.