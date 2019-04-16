8 Ways to Instantly Feel More Confident & Attractive

If you’ve ever had one of those days where you just don’t feel good about yourself and no matter how much you fix your hair, know that you’re not alone. It’s completely normal to have bad days but if you feel that your self-confidence has taken an indefinite dive, there are a few ways that you can turn things around.

8 Instant Confidence Boosters for Women

Here are a few easy ways that you can look and feel good more often.

1. Dress to Impress

Regardless of the occasion, make the effort to look your best because when you look and feel good, you naturally feel more confident in any situation. Try out different outfit combinations and fabrics as a way to find what works for you.

2. Take a Breather

A little self-care goes a long way. If you want to feel better about yourself, make the time to take a proper breather. Use this time to read your favourite book, take a long bath or meander through a beautiful park where you can gather your thoughts.

3. Enhance Your Hair

If you can’t remember the last time you felt great about your hair, maybe it’s time to really change things up. Clip in hair extensions offer an easy way to add length and volume without having to commit to something permanent. Choosing the best clip in hair extensions that you can afford will ensure your new locks look and feel natural.

4. Work on the Inner You

Negative self-talk can do a number on your self-confidence, so if you’ve been feeling down, you may want to look at what’s going on inside your mind on a daily basis. Start giving yourself the pep talks you need in the mornings, smile at yourself in the mirror or schedule a consultation with a psychologist who can help you work through the things you really need to.

5. Reinvent Your Diet

Your diet should boost your body and mind. There are ways to change up your eating plan in ways that will still allow you to enjoy the foods you love. Find ways to incorporate more fresh foods into your diet or spend some of your time on the weekend trying out new recipes that will leave you feeling inspired.

6. Nurture Your Skin

Taking the time to really care for your skin every week will make a big difference to what you see in the mirror. Create a skincare regime that provides your skin with some extra care at least once a week if you want to create a natural, healthy glow.

7. Energise through Exercise

Exercise can be anything you want it to be – if it gets you moving and your blood pumping, stick to it. There are so many exercise options to consider, so there is absolutely no reason why you need to sit on a spinning bike in a gym.

8. Rethink Your Makeup

What makeup products are you using on your skin and does your makeup routine and style still fit in with your lifestyle and preferences?