9 Easy Christmas Gift Ideas for Relatives

Everybody frets over as Christmas Eve approaches because they want to give their loved ones the perfect gift, yet are usually clueless on what to get. Surely, you don’t want to be the black sheep who hands over a pair of matching socks or mittens to all your relatives.

Yes, the pressure to give a nice gift is immense but with a few easy ideas, we believe you can get all your relatives a memorable gift that they’re likely to cherish. So without further ado, here are 10 easy gift ideas for all your relatives.

Photo Gifts – General Family

An easy gift idea which will suit pretty much any member of the family is a custom printed photo gift. Something like a printed photo book featuring memories you have shared with them over time, can fit as a great present for pretty much anyone you care about.

Tote bag – Sister

Your sister may have a 100 bags but we bet she wouldn’t mind another one. Get her a nice tote bag that’s in trend with Australian summer fashion style and you’ll be onto a winner.

Shoes – brother

If your brother is like every other brother, then he probably has 8 sneakers and 1 worn out pair of formal shoes. We recommend getting him a nice tan textured Nordstrom shoes that’s all the rage this summer in Australia.

Jewellery/Necklace – mother

While moms everywhere would make a hue and cry about children getting them gifts, they will cherish (and wear every single day) a necklace/jewellery you buy for them.

Wi-Fi speaker – father

If your dad is remotely into tech, he’s going to be obsessed with Wi-Fi speakers, especially if it’s something compatible with Alexa. Music and AI never coexisted this well before.

Robes – uncles

Your uncle would love to kick his shoes out in the morning and sit on the patio with coffee and newspaper in hand while wearing a fluffy, monogrammed robe.

Bathing oils/salts – aunts

Australian summers can sap the energy out of you, and spoil the whole festive mood. You can help your aunts rejuvenate with soothing bath oils/salts, that’ll leave them feeling fresh and beautiful.

Toys – young nieces/nephews

Kids might be receptive to traditional gifts but more often than not, they’ll go crazy over toys. So long as you know their interests and get something age appropriate (for instance, soft toys for younger kids or console games for older ones), you’ll probably become their favorite aunt/uncle.

Gift cards – for relatives you rarely meet

It’s hard to choose a gift for relatives you meet occasionally, which is why the best idea is to get them gift cards. This takes away the probability of them not liking your gifts, yet lets them know that you still remember them.

So what is the best gift you’ve received for Christmas? What are you planning to get your family this time around? Share with us your gift ideas in the comments below.