9 Factors To Consider For A Retirement Village Move

Making the decision to move away from the family home and into a retirement village is a big step. There’s a lot that needs careful consideration, so we’ve put together some top tips to make your transition easier.

1. Peace of Mind

When choosing a retirement village, you’ll want somewhere you can live peacefully and quietly. First, decide where you want to move to. There are first class retirement villages in the Gold Coast at RetireAustralia so if you happen to live nearby, you may contact them.

2. The Community

You already know the sort of people you prefer to spend time with, so picking a community with like-minded people is important. For many seniors, moving from their family home and community can be heart breaking, while for others, it’s the perfect opportunity to meet new friends.

3. Activities

Variety is important in retirement. After spending years working, now is the time to really enjoy yourself. The community in the retirement village ought to be stimulating in terms of available activities and other residents.

4. Quality and Ambiance

First impressions really count, and you’ll know when you enter the retirement village whether it’s the right place for you or not. The look and feel of the overall village, the maintenance of the grounds, and the appointment of apartments should meet your quality standards.

5. Facilities and Accommodation

When choosing a place to retire, you’ll quickly realize that there’s a massive choice, and you need to decide what is most important to you. Each village is different in terms of accommodation, facilities like cafes and restaurants, and even management and staff.

6. The Quality of Care

While you or your partner may not require care right now, you might in the future. You will therefore want the highest quality care possible and on hand 24/7, especially in cases of an emergency. Being in a retirement village where you have access to such care should your health circumstances change is an important deciding factor.

7. All Inclusive

If you decide to go the route of assisted living, which covers all necessary living costs including cleaning, services, maintenance, and food, make sure that you budget accordingly.

8. Transportation and Location

We all know that location is important, so decide where you want to retire, be it somewhere tranquil and rural or close to the centre of a town. Either way, you may want to find out if transportation is available and the cost thereof.

9. Equity

The benefit of purchasing a retirement home is that you will be positioned to protect your capital and leave something behind for your loved ones.

Start Planning

These 9 tips should help to start thinking about and planning for your retirement accommodation. These things take time, and you may need to consult with your family, too. It’s a very big step, and one that does require careful consideration. Overall, try not to wait too long, you may wish you’d moved into a retirement village sooner.