9 Things You Can Do To Feel Safe At Home Alone

Feeling safe at home when you’re on your own can be tough. You see all kinds of horror stories on the TV and online, and they can make your imagination run wild with visualizations and stories about the terrible things that could happen. If you want to stop feeling unsafe when you’re at home by yourself, we have 9 things here that you can do to feel safe again.

1. Install Lighting Outside

Having a well lit outdoor area can perturb even the most determined of burglars or intruders. They don’t want to be seen, so making sure you have an abundance of light outside can stop them from lurking and hiding. If you want to go a step further, installing CCTV can be a good idea.

2. Have A Working Alarm

Having a working alarm can also be a good deterrent, especially if you have a sticker on your door letting them know that it’s there. Many won’t want to risk it and will leave your home well alone. At the very least, having a working alarm will give you peace of mind.

3. Speak To Your Neighbors

When you’re friendly with your neighbors, you can agree to look out for one another. Having their phone numbers can also help if you see something strange in the area.

4. Invest In Good Window Dressings

Good window dressings will give you the best window privacy options so you don’t have to worry about anybody peaking in when you’re minding your business.

5. Get a Dog

Many intruders will leave any home with a dog well alone. That being said,you shouldn’t get a dog just to deter intruders – you should be able to care for one effectively, too. If you can’t commit to that, consider putting a sign up to let them know you have a dog, even if you don’t. This can be enough to put any intruder off.

6. Hide Your Keys

Don’t leave a set of hidden keys under a mat or brick, as this is the first place an intruder will look to let themselves in. If you need to have a spare key, hide it somewhere more creative, like a fake rock or a box with a keycode on it.

7. Lock Your Gate

Having a locked gate is a good idea, as it gives another hurdle for the intruder to contend with. You can always use a bike lock to lock your gate if it doesn’t already have one.

8. Keep Tools Hidden Away

Your tools can be useful to an intruder who wants to break in, so keep them hidden away and keep your shed/garage as secure as possible. Don’t leave anything else laying around that they could use to break in.

9. Lock Your Bedroom Door

Finally, add a lock to your bedroom door and keep it locked when you’re going to bed. Charge your cell phone in there too, so you can call someone if something appears to be amiss.