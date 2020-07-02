A Bingo guide that will lead you to victory

Bingo has been a game that has kept people entertained for decades now. Although it really began back in the 16th century, bingo as we know and love it today came to prominence in the 1960s. People had more money, more time, and they were looking for something fun to do with friends and family. So bingo halls began to be constructed, and the weekly jaunt to play the bingo with neighbours and friends became a tradition.

Although this idea may have become less popular as time has gone on, with many bingo halls closing or becoming melded with something else in order to stay open, bingo is still very popular. The fact that people can play it online means that bingo halls aren’t necessarily needed any longer, but the game is still as strong as ever – join online and play bingo.

If you want to win at bingo, you might think you just need some good luck. After all, it is a game of chance and something that you can’t predict, so surely there is no guide that can lead you to victory… However, although this is true and the game is all about luck and chance, you can improve your luck and give yourself more chances in a variety of different ways. Read on to find out what they are.

Know The Game

One way to fall foul of Lady Luck when it comes to bingo is not to know quite what game you’re playing. You might think the game is bingo and that’s all you need to know, but there are actually a number of variations to the game, and understanding which one you are playing could make a big difference.

If you know what you are playing, you can plan a strategy ahead of time. This could include how many cards you want, how long you plan to play, and what budget you are willing to put into your bingo time.

Knowing the game is also a good way to avoid embarrassment, and therefore enjoy the game a lot more. If you don’t know what you’re playing you might think you’ve won when you haven’t, and shouting out only to be told you’ve make a mistake isn’t something that is easy to live down.

The Right Number Of Cards

One of the key elements to a successful game of bingo is the number of cards you choose to buy and use. The more you have, the more chance there is of winning since you’ve got more numbers and more lines. This stands to reason. And in an online game, this is not an issue – the numbers are ‘dabbed’ on your cards automatically; you don’t have to do a thing.

In a traditional bingo game, however, more scorecards could be a problem. Yes, you’ll have more chance of winning, but only if you are able to spot when you’ve got a whole line or a whole card filled up. If you have multiple cards, checking numbers off on each one in time before the next number is called can become difficult, if not impossible. You might miss out on the fact that you’ve won, and by the time you do notice (if you ever do) it will be too late. Make sure you have the number of cards you are comfortable using. If that means just the time, that’s fine – at least you can play without missing out.