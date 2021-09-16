A Guide To Having a Toxin-Free Home

There truly is no time like the present to begin making the switch to a toxin-free lifestyle.

From clean beauty products to natural cleaning products for the home, the toxin-free movement has come leaps and bounds over the last few years so you’ll never be short of effective, natural products to try!

It’s surprisingly easy to make your home chemical free – the hardest part is figuring out where to start. While there are endless ways to remove toxins from your home, two big areas that we recommend taking a look at first are your home cleaning products and your beauty products, as these categories can traditionally contain many harsh chemicals.

To make the process as seamless as can be, the team at Nourished Life have broken down some of their all-time favourite natural products for both the body and the home. Read on for their guide to the best products for toxin free living.

Firstly- Why Should You Go Toxin-Free?

It’s a lot easier to make the switch to toxin-free products when you really hone in on the benefits of living naturally!

When you turn over your regular beauty and home products to look at their ingredients, chances are you’ll see a number of ingredients with names you can’t even pronounce, let alone know what they do! Many really common makeup, skincare and house products contain really harsh chemicals that aren’t all that great for the skin or for our body. These chemicals usually end up washed down the drain and left to pollute our waterways, while their packaging (particularly if it’s made of single use plastic!) ends up in landfill. Choosing natural products can give you that bit more confidence when you scan the ingredients list!

The Best Toxin-Free Cleaning Products

A great way to start your toxin-free journey is to begin switching out everyday chemical-filled products with natural alternatives.

To leave your clothes looking, smelling and feeling fresh and clean, switch out your regular laundry powder for the SimplyClean Lemon Myrtle Laundry Powder. This washing powder is sensitiser free, so it’s great for sensitive skin, it contains no phosphates, enzymes or synthetic perfumes, plus it’s great value- you can get 88 washes out of one tub!

When it comes to the kitchen, start by swapping out your regular dish soap for the toxin-free Bondi Wash Dish Wash, and try ecostore’s Dishwasher Tablets as a safe, effective alternative to traditional dishwashing tablets. We also recommend having a bottle of the Koala Eco All Natural Multi-Purpose Kitchen Cleaner on hand to clean up and remove bacteria from the refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven, benches and all food storage and preparation areas.

Some people are reluctant to make the switch to natural products when it comes to areas that really need a deep clean, but fortunately we’ve found some natural alternatives that have been known to outperform even their most popular counterparts! For the toilet, we love the SimplyClean Eucalyptus Toilet Cleaner which kills germs while it cleans, descales and deodorises. For floors, we rely on the Bondi Wash Floor Cleaner which contains Peppermint, Eucalyptus and Rosemary oils and is highly concentrated so that you can get the most use out of each bottle as possible.

Natural Alternatives To Replace Plastic Cleaning Items

Now that you have your cleaning products sorted, it’s time to work on replacing unsustainable plastic cleaning tools!

You’ll love the Life Basics Pot Brush as it’s plastic-free, eco-friendly, and both the handle and bristles are fully compostable. The brush itself is made from soft sisal fibre bristles and a natural bamboo handle and works to remove tough stains while keeping your pots and pans free from scratches. Another favourite at Nourished Life is the Full Circle Grunge Buster for Grout and Tiles, which is made from recycled plastic and bamboo and allows tough, forceful scrubbing in kitchen or bathroom areas, the outer softer bristles clean tiles, while the tough, narrow, middle bristles go to work on grout.

How often do your plastic clothes pegs snap and wind up in the bin (and, in turn, landfill)? We have the solution. The Life Basics Stainless Steel Pegs are the perfect plastic-free alternative to conventional clothes pegs, with a single piece Stainless Steel design that means that they won’t break or bend.

Natural and Organic Body Products

Next, it’s time to turn your attention to the products you reach for every single day- we’re looking at the bathroom cabinet.

When it comes to making the switch to natural, we often recommend starting with deodorant and traditional deodorants can contain several harsh chemicals including heavy metals. One of Nourished Life’s all-time best sellers is the Black Chicken Remedies Axilla Deodorant Paste which has been known to out-perform even the mainstream chemical-laden brands thanks to a blend of natural, moisture-absorbing ingredients like Tapioca Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate and Organic Coconut Oil.

To wash your body at the end of a long day, opt for the Sukin Botanical Body Wash. This vegan body wash harnesses the powers of jojoba, Sunflower & Camellia Oils to purify, hydrate, and soften the skin, while Aloe Vera works to soothe irritations. It’s always worth having a great, natural all-purpose cream on hand too. We love the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Cream, which has developed a bit of a cult following thanks to its multiple uses!

Toothpaste is another product worth looking at during your natural product transition. For adults, we recommend the Grants Mild Mint with Aloe Vera Toothpaste, while kids will love the Grants Kids Natural Toothpaste in Strawberry Surprise.

