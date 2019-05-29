A Guide to Maximising Your Recovery Time after a Facelift

Facelift surgery can be an exciting experience and one that will leave you loving the skin you’re in. Whether you’re scheduling the surgery by choice or it’s a requirement after a trauma, facelift surgery is a life-changing procedure.

As with any major cosmetic procedure, it’s important to consider the time you will need to rest and recover. Your recovery period is a time to recoup and allow your side effects and discomfort to subside before you resume your normal routine. A smooth recovery period is also essential for achieving your desired results.

Maximising Your Facelift Recovery Period

Here are a few tips that will help you maximise your recovery period after a facelift at a cosmetic surgery such as Academy Face & Body.

Get some rest but make time to move

Your recovery period will be the perfect time to catch up on some much-needed rest. However, maintaining a light exercise regime can actually enhance the healing process. A light exercise regime can include some light cleaning, walking around the house or spending time with your pets. Basically, anything that will get your blood flowing to relieve soreness and send more oxygen to your cells. By staying active, you will also keep your energy levels up, which should help combat the drowsiness caused by the medication you’re taking. It’s important to only stick to light movements for the first three to four weeks after your facelift.

Use your full recovery period

Every patient will have a different recovery experience, which means the length of your recovery period might be different to others. The average mid facelift requires around 10 days of recovery, while an endoscopic facelift only requires two to three days. In the case of a thread facelift, you won’t need more than 48 hours to recover. Whatever your doctor recommends, do what you can to take advantage of your full recovery period for the best results.

Take your medication as prescribed

Your surgeon is going to issue prescription medication after your facelift that will alleviate any discomfort and prevent infection. This medication is designed to aid your recovery and will need to be taken orally or applied directly to your skin. Taking your medication as prescribed by your surgeon will help you experience a positive recovery period after your facelift. Be sure to check the dosage with your surgeon after your procedure.

Keep your expectations realistic

Your results are not going to be very obvious during the first few days after your procedure. During the first 24 hours, there will be swelling and some bruising will start to show. By expecting results too soon after your procedure, you’re only going to end up feeling disappointed and it will affect your self-esteem too. It’s important to have realistic expectations before your surgery date but a reputable surgeon will always assist you with this. Use your recovery to show yourself some love and care.

The facelift recovery process can feel long and challenging but the results will certainly be worth it.