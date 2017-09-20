A Place for Women in the Tech World

Are you aware of the tragedy that trillions of dollars of work in household done by women for centuries are not taken into account and it is true even now? Do you know India’s GDP will double if we take into account the contribution of household women in financial economy? STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) has catalyzed the progress of civilization as we know it. The contributions of women to global prosperity are under looked and hence there are significant mismatches in the male to female ratio in STEM related firms. Let’s look into how women can grow big in the tech world.

Buzzing trends in technology

Big data, artificial intelligence with machine learning and learning among many other fields are growing very rapidly in the world of technology. Perceiving such a trend, big players in e-learning like Intellipaat are providing courses on DevOps, big data and many others. In that, DevOps aims to develop a coordinative working relationship and adopting objectives aiming at providing value to IT business services. Business constraints today have transformed delivery approaches. DevOps delivers systems faster, reduces risk of changes in production through automated testing and shorter steps in development. This particular field is very much in demand and women would do well if they pursue a career here.

How should women face corporate world

Women are less considered at professional jobs than men. It’s obviously true in tech, financial, political world but it is also true in food and cooking industry where men are preferred the most. But, women interested in technology should follow their passion and find relevant opportunities. Good career, money, growth, skill will automatically follow when women work with passion and not as a job. Women also need to stand up for themselves in case on any injustice rather than putting up with it. Recently, 3 Google female employees sued the company for providing higher salary for male employees for the same designation. In case of any harassment, women need to put a brave face and deal with it accordingly.

Having a mentor helps in the sense those who have bird’s eye view on a particular field. Such mentors can help connect the dots and guide way for women. As a woman, you need to understand that learning doesn’t stop with getting a degree. You can familiar yourself with all the recent openings, technologies, skills to not just survive in the tech world but also thrive there. You should also not try to downplay your successful endeavors. It’s time when people knew you have done a good job. You should preserve your individuality in a male-dominated industry. Any attempt to make you fit to a man’s standards should be firmly dealt against. As a woman, you would do well if you work in a company which has a good work culture. Many big companies like Google, Microsoft among many others are trying to increase women workforce in their company. Many such responsible firms are working to make the path for women in tech world simpler.

Women who made big in tech world

Sheryl Sandberg– She is the COO in social media giant Facebook. She was named as the powerful woman in technology for five years straight by Forbes.

Whitney Wolfe – She was a co-founder of Tinder. She also found the dating app Bumble which gives greater control to women in relationship affairs.

Stacy Brown Phipot – She is the CEO of TaskRabbit which connects an individual to reliable help in her neighborhood.

Susan Wokcicki – She is the CEO of the video streaming gaint YouTube.

Safra A. Catz – She is a board member in the database giant Oracle.

Shilpi Jain – She is a co-founder of the leading e-learning platform in tech courses called Intellipaat. Her competence shows in pioneering features in Intellipaat like lifetime access to courses and IBM certification in select courses among many others.

There are more such women who have made their mark in tech world. The examples just show that the myth of women not being able to lead is just a myth.

Dire need of action

Do you know how tough it is for female entrepreneurs to get venture funding? Only about 8.3% of tech startups are headed by women in US. Male venture capitalists invest in male headed startups. In US alone, 74% middle school girls show interest in STEM subjects but only 0.4% of high schools female students choose computer science. These trends are unbecoming of a progressive civilization and a world grounded on the value of equality. Organizations like Girls Who Code and TechGirlz are massively trying to alter the trend in the favor of women. But trans national effort across the globe is in dire necessity to get women going in the tech world.

