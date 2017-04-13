A Professional on Your Roof: What to Expect During an Inspection

Share this: Twitter

Keeping a roof over your head is always a top priority as a homeowner, but what happens when that roof might not be in the best possible shape?

Any problems with your roof will normally be cruelly exposed when you suffer things like water damage, which is why it is so important to act quickly when you think that your roof is damaged, and equally vital that you arrange periodic inspections to make sure everything is in order.

Here is a look at why a roof inspection is so important and what to expect when you invite a professional onto your roof including an insight into some of the problems they are looking for, and what to do next if there is a problem that needs fixing.

Help prevent structural damage

If you drove your car around for any length of time without carrying out some basic maintenance and checking all the levels, it will be only a matter of time before it breaks down on you.

That same analogy applies to inspecting and maintaining your roof. If you don’t take a proactive approach to keeping your roof in top shape, it will probably cost you more money in the long run and could result in preventable damage to your home.

It is worth remembering that even the strongest and seemingly most durable roof will have some weaknesses. When you think what it has to contend with in terms of rain, snow, wind, and anything else the skies decide to deliver, it makes good sense to check that your roof is continuing to survive this onslaught.

You are welcome to safely take a look at the roof yourself to see if you can spot any potential problems, but when you use a professional like Brisbane Roofing Services, for example, they will often be able to spot something that your untrained eye might miss.

If you want to do your best to help prevent structural damage to your home it is suggested that you get a pro to inspect the condition of your roof twice a year.

Accurate assessment

The purpose of a professional roof inspection is to ensure that you get an accurate assessment of the true condition of your roof and identify any issues that need fixing.

When your roofer calls to carry out the inspection there will be a number of different things they will do as part of a comprehensive inspection process.

You can expect them to carry out a full interior roof inspection, which means they will need access to your attic so that they carry out a number of different checks.

The inspection will involve checking that ventilation is as it should be and you have proper insulation in place. In addition, while they are on your property they will check to see if there are any signs of excess moisture or mold, which could be an indication that water is getting in from the roof.

Checking outside

The bulk of the inspection will focus on the condition of your roof on the outside, and the primary purpose is to check for signs of wear and tear and give an assessment on the overall condition of your roof.

There is a checklist of things that your roofer will be looking out for during the inspection.

You can expect them to check thoroughly for any leaks or evidence of ice dams. They will also confirm the condition of the roof shingles, whether there is any damage to the flashing, and whether there are any potential issues with the chimney work.

Once the inspection of your roof has been completed, your roofer will be in a position to give you a detailed report on the condition of your roof and suggest a plan of action if any repairs are required.

It is perfectly possible that your roof will pass the inspection and no repairs are needed at this point in time.

Get a detailed estimate

It is always better to be safe than sorry and the cost of your inspection often feels worthwhile when your roof gets the all-clear or even if a problem is identified at an early stage and can be fixed easily at this point.

If you do need any work doing, ask for a detailed written estimate for the work and ask them to detail all the recommended solutions.

It is very easy to take your roof for granted as it is not something that you look at every day, but getting into the habit of letting a professional carry out an inspection could be a wise move and even save you a big repair bill at a later date.

About the Author

Andrew Gardiner is an entrepreneurial business owner who graduated from Westminster College. Mr. Gardiner, has more than ten years experience in the building industry and specializes in roofing, re-roofing and repair of residential, commercial and industrial premises. Mr. Gardiner currently resides in Brisbane Australia.