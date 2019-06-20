A Quick CBD Guide For Beginners

Without a doubt, you have heard about CBD oil and how this plant-derived natural remedy offers tons of health benefits. The success of the entire CBD market is believed to grow to a whopping $2.1 billion market come 2020. Since CBD-infused products are deemed affordable, natural, and safe, their popularity has risen to greater extent.

Moreover, these products have proven to combat a good number of illnesses and even relieve anxiety and stress, among many others. CBD is also being used as a health supplement in order to achieve overall wellness.

What exactly is CBD, though? How do you use it and gain its potential health benefits? If you are new to this world, then here is everything you need to know about it. This quick CBD guide is designed for beginners like you who want to experience the amazing benefits of cannabinoids.

CBD in a Glimpse

CBD is one of the 80 active cannabinoids or chemical compounds and is found in the Cannabis sativa plant (although it is also found in industrial hemp). The use of CBD for its medicinal properties dates to 2,700 B.C. when people during this time used it as a go-to natural remedy.

will tell you that CBD is completely different from THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. The latter, which is also a well-known cannabinoid in cannabis, tends to alter your mind and leads to psychoactive reaction. Basically, using CBD will not give you the so-called “high” feeling which THC is very much known for.

How To Use CBD

CBD is basically an extracted oil (sometimes, it can also be in powder form) infused to a variety of products, such as capsules, gummies, vape juices, and water. Other rising products in the market have also been added with CBD content, and these are lotions and bath bombs.

With the extensive availability of CBD content in products, using it is pretty much straightforward. For starters, you can add it to your morning coffee or smoothies to get your daily CBD fix. It can also be used as a natural oil, which you can either ingest or applied topically. You can even take CBD sublingually (the act of placing it under your tongue).

This natural remedy has taken the world by storm, especially with the existence of numerous brands and/or products. You can use it in a simpler or more straightforward form. Also, another ideal way of knowing more about a product you are very interested in is reading reviews. For instance, you are interested in the CBD oil from American Shaman. You should try to read American Shaman CBD oil reviews to know more about this product (or even the company itself) and what other people are saying about it. Sure, it can take time, but it is totally worth it!

The Benefits of CBD

It holds true that the research for CBD and its health benefits is a continuous process. However, recent studies have found out that it can help with treatment and prevention of tons of illnesses. These include, but not limited to, epilepsy, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease. Even the Food and Drug Administration has seen the wondrous health benefits of CBD, resulting in the approval of a prescription medication completely made from purified CBD oil. The government body said that this product can treat even the rarest and most severe of seizures.

There are also further studies that suggest CBD can combat anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia. The use of cannabinoid can increase not only anandamide but as well as neurotransmitter serotonin. As a result, it helps significantly reduce stress and gives you a more relaxed feeling for a much better sleep at night.

Buying and/or using CBD oil – including other products – is completely legal in the US and other parts of the world because it does not contain THC. In some places, however, where both recreational and medical marijuana are deemed legal, the purity of CBD is usually not regulated. As such, it is imperative that you do your own research and ask a variety of questions that will help you make an informed buying decision.