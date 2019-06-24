A Three-Pronged Attack: Making Your House A Healthier One

We’re all looking for a way to be a little bit healthier. After all, it’s this that makes us feel a little bit better, and therefore, happier. But sometimes, we forgo our health for the sake of aesthetics. You may have a nice house to look at, but if it doesn’t do you any favours, health-wise, is it really worth it? When it comes to having a healthier home, it’s not about one thing, but it’s about a handful of them to ensure that you are doing the most for you, the people that inhabit it, as well as the building itself…

Minimising Mould

When it’s cold and flu season, we have got to do everything we can to cut back on germs flying through the air. Mould is one of the most common components in a household that can make us ill. If left untreated, mould can result in breathing problems and could prove to be lethal, depending on the health of the person breathing in these fumes. Minimizing mould isn’t too difficult; it’s about airing out the property and looking for the rooms that are the biggest culprits. The bathroom is one of those areas that is a breeding ground for germs. And while there are numerous concerns in the bathroom itself, not least Legionnaires’ disease, if you’ve got mould in areas of the bathroom you’re not able to see, it’s important that you get down on all fours, examine every nook and cranny, and clean it up. Perhaps you’ve been living in an old home, and you’ve not been able to get round to replacing the items, but there are bathroom supplies online that aren’t too expensive. If you’ve got old faucets and you unscrew one to see a whole manner of gunk underneath, replacing all of your fixtures should be priority number one. It’s also important to get into the habit of airing out the property, especially if you keep all the windows shut. If there are parts of the home that are particularly stuffy, or there’s no light or air getting into it, perhaps think about installing an HVAC system as well.

Minimising Allergies

Now, there are more allergies in the world than ever. But while some people have an allergy to pollen when we think about making our home a healthy one, it’s also the food allergies we have to give consideration to. If you find yourself sleeping more than you’d like, it could very well be down to the fact that you’ve got a food allergy of sorts. A lot of people have minor allergies, and it doesn’t impact their lives, but if you’re someone who gets bloated easily, or is constantly tired or run down, despite the fact that you are exercising and looking after yourself, a food allergy or intolerance might be the culprit. After all, if you think about the types of food you consume on a regular basis, if they tend to fall into the unhealthy category, it may provide you with a very simple answer. If you have a very busy life, and you stick to the functional foods, like sandwiches, could it be that you have a gluten intolerance? If you feel run down, and you’ve made changes to the home so that allergies are minimized, especially in terms of mould, it would be beneficial to undertake an elimination diet. It’s worth checking if you have an allergy to something because once you get rid of this, you’ll be able to see if you feel that much better. For those that have an allergy, it’s important to remember that it affects everybody in different ways. One person may feel bloated, and someone else may feel lethargic. But if we are to run at an optimum level, it’s about getting rid of those food items that are our personal kryptonite.

Hidden Dangers In The Home

You might have done the basic fixes to the home, and even altered your diet accordingly, but something is still causing a problem. It might very well be due to the fact that your home is housing hidden dangerous. One common issue is the dreaded dust mite. If you are suffering from eczema or nasal inflammation, and you’ve got carpets, dust mites could very well be the problem. But in addition to this, you’ve got to look at the older problems that aren’t in new houses. If you’ve bought an old home because it was cheaper, you may have made fixes, but there are other dangers underneath. Lead being one concern. If old paint was used on the property, it’s possible that it contained lead. Another problem in old houses is asbestos. While it’s not allowed to be used in building products now, prior to the mid-1980s, asbestos-containing products were used in abundance, and, more worryingly, were rarely labelled. Pipe lagging, cement sheets, some textured paints, as well as fire resistant boards or blankets could contain asbestos. You need to seek professional advice to manage asbestos. Because if you are exposed to this, this could cause life-threatening illnesses. When making your home a healthy one, it’s not just about the present problems, but it’s about ones in the past. You need to see what the home site was previously used for. In addition to this, it’s always worth looking with one eye towards the future. If there are potential emissions from specific industries, especially if you’re closer to a main road, this could increase the number of airborne pollutants going into your home.

It is a three-pronged attack. To make your house a healthier one, you have to look at the common culprits, as well as the ones that lurked in the house well before you turned up, as well as your general health. To make your house a healthier one, it isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. You’ve got to find the reasons why your home isn’t making you feel well. And in addition to this, if you’ve been living with allergies for so long, and you feel miserable as a result, is it time to get up and go? If not, it’s vital that you turn your home into the healthiest version of itself as possible.