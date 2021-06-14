Abuse in a Relationship: What It Is and How to Cope

Abusive relationships have always been and probably always will be. An abuser can be a partner, a friend, an acquaintance, a teacher, a relative, or a colleague. You can never be sure that your close person is not an abuser. To understand how to deal with abusive relationships, you need to understand what abusive relationships are and how abusers behave.

What Is Abuse?

Abuse is a psychological term for violence in a relationship. Violence can be physical and sexual as well as psychological and economic. Usually, people mean abuse when they talk about domestic violence.

There are plenty of examples of abusive relationships. The husband who beats his wife is an abuser. However, it is worth understanding that abusive relationships are not only physical but also psychological. So even a girl can calmly tell her boyfriend or husband that he is nothing and nobody needs him except her. In such a case, his self-esteem will fall and he will have nothing to do.

Abusers are usually very strong and stubborn people and if they compel you to do something, you will be 100% sure of it. This is why very often victims defend their abusers, because they think nobody else needs them.

This type of abusive behavior is very dangerous, so it is better for the victim to end the relationship before it becomes too serious, such as the couple becoming parents. The victim is basically completely dependent on his abuser and has no right to choose. The abuser’s influence can be so strong that the victim may end up committing suicide.

The Difference Between Conflict and Abuse

Many people today believe that they are abused and try to become more popular because of it. However, in reality, victims of abusive relationships have very hard times. Nevertheless, what is the difference between abusive behavior and an ordinary conflict? Abuse is a systematic humiliation of a person’s qualities, while quarrels are usually one-time affairs and are quickly resolved in a normal relationship.

Different Kinds of Abuse

Psychological – the abuser morally pressures the other person’s self-esteem, putting him or her in a state of helplessness and hopelessness. The aggressor insults, humiliates, blackmails, ridicules, dominates, or even threatens his victim. He also looks for a weakness so that he can then begin to manipulate.

Financial – the abuser restricts and totally controls all financial flows of the other person at will.

Physical – the abuser hits, pushes, strangles, slaps, damages property, restricts one’s ability to move freely or communicate with other people.

Sexual – the abuser does not take into account the desire and physical condition of the partner, perceiving him/her as an object for satisfying his/her sexual needs.

How to Deal with Abusive Behavior

Psychologists have different opinions about what victims should do in case of abusive relationships. However, they all agree that they don’t need to blame themselves, and don’t take what is imposed. You need to widen your circle of friends so that the abuser doesn’t become the center of the world. You need to look at the situation from a different perspective, ask for advice from loved ones you trust. Give yourself the right and time to live through any emotions associated with the breakup: grieving, mourning, sadness. And remember, the best way to communicate with your abuser is to not communicate at all.