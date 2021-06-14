Acor Hotels Now Hiring in Australia and New Zealand

Accor, the largest hotel operator in Australia and New Zealand, is recruiting for over 1,000 new career opportunities at almost all of its 400 hotels in Australia and New Zealand.

In a brand new recruitment initiative – the Accor Internship Program – Accor is working with 22 hospitality institutions across Australia and New Zealand to provide on the job training for 100 students. These roles, which are primarily applied for via hospitality, travel and tourism higher education institutions, will be fully paid internships, with travel allowances and additional benefits, and will give students the opportunity to broaden their skills and experience across operations, administration, and food and beverage.

The new recruits will have learning opportunities across Australia and New Zealand, in some of the most beautiful locations from Broome to Brisbane, from Albury to Auckland, and at some of Accor’s most picturesque wine regions and vibrant cities.

Accor Pacific CEO, Simon McGrath, said: “This is a rapidly returning sector and we are now recruiting for roles at most of our hotels, apartments and resorts across the Pacific. It is an opportunity to create dramatic positive change by bringing in great talent that will enrich our industry’s future forever.”

“We believe that we have a responsibility to identify, inspire and train people to become the next generation of hoteliers. We will use this opportunity to advance our commitment to diversity and inclusion, by bringing people into our industry with a wide range of interests, backgrounds and experiences. People with different points of view from every culture, race, religion, gender and age group because the more diverse our teams experiences and skills, the better the outcome.”

To offer team members greater flexibility than ever before, Accor has introduced an industry-leading ‘Work your Way’ initiative and its training academy provides training and learning experiences to assist team members in their roles and support their career development.

“The hospitality industry has a certain future, and our guests are telling us that they feel confident about travelling again. It is a fun, dynamic and exciting sector to work in and those who join the tourism industry can be confident they will have an interesting and diverse career,” Mr. McGrath said.

Anyone interested in career opportunities at Accor should go to jobsataccor.com.au (for Australian job vacancies) or careers.accor.com (for New Zealand job vacancies).