Advanced Blackjack Strategies

Are you interested in playing blackjack and keen to find out more about how to be successful at the game? It’s one of the world’s most popular casinos card games and before you set yourself away playing this game, it’s good to understand that this is a game where strategy can make a real difference in the outcome and your potential winnings. Rather than a game of pure chance like some online games, blackjack really is a game of player decisions which means that you can be the master of the game if you have a good strategy – learn to play blackjack.

There is a mathematical strategy that can give you the edge and advantage during the card game and if you’re consistent you’re more likely to have the best chance of reeling in the winnings in the long term. There are basic strategies where you can follow a strategy chart consistently rather than simply going with your gut instinct, as unless you’re an expert, your gut may not do you any favours!

If you’re looking for a strategy that will take your blackjack play to the next level and really give you more of an edge in the game, you could consider learning an advanced blackjack strategy. If you’ve ever set foot in a casino before, chances are you will have heard of card counting, which is considered to be an advanced blackjack strategy. Where card counting isn’t illegal, it is frowned upon by casinos as it means they have a significantly diminished house edge and may result in them losing a significant amount of money if they let players get away with card counting and it has been known that casinos can ask players to leave if they believe they are card counting! So, learn these kinds of strategies at your own risk!

Advanced Strategy: Card Counting

A brief overview of this advanced strategy is to describe it as a mathematical tracking system that you will need exceptional memory skills to master! You will need to memorise which cards have been already dealt in the game so you can use this knowledge to predict to a certain accuracy what is likely to come next, so you can make an informed play and adjust your strategy in accordance with what cards are remaining in the deck undealt. While having a mathematical brain and a photographic memory would, of course, help you apply card counting, you don’t have to be a genius and it’s certainly not rocket science, so if you’re interested in learning don’t just assume you won’t be able to just because you haven’t got a degree in mathematics.