Aerial photography for weddings: Understanding the concept and its benefits

Drone photography has taken the world by storm and using drones at weddings is no exception. The wide camera angles and the fabulous zoom always leave the viewer craving for more. Drone photography initially firmed its foot in public and corporate events, and gradually headed towards personal affairs. Undoubtedly, aerial photography works beautifully in enhancing the photoshoot quality and giving you some unforgettable clicks. However, before you make the final call regarding the use of aerial photography for your wedding, here is a quick guide you need to read first.

Few rules to comply by for enjoying the fruits of drone photography

Selfie is out of the question

You could be a big fan of selfies, but safety comes first, especially with drone photography. The sharp blades of the drone won’t go well with selfie mode, and you can clearly understand why! Since these are long-distance gadgets, they work spectacularly well for covering landscapes and giving bird’s eye view instead of headshots in Sydney.

Weather can be harsh

Yes, weather can be harsh, but if the expert has an expensive drone gear then weather won’t be an issue for you. From winds to rains, good drones can handle it. However, if the available drone is not worth the risk, then analyse the weather condition of your location beforehand, so your photographer gets enough time to find the right gear for photography.

Leave the indoors out of the drone scenario

Drones are meant to stay outdoors so make sure that you keep them outdoors. For indoor photography, drones are not advisable. Kids get fascinated with such things, and it’s natural for them to play around it which can lead to wounds and damage to the gear. Don’t get paranoid thinking that you might be losing on some fantastic indoor footage because electromagnetic interference and other technical difficulties will anyhow ruin the footage. Let the drone fly high outdoors for both safety and creativity purposes.

Why Drone photography is an excellent option for a wedding shoot

Photography made better

Undoubtedly, drone has a significant contribution in making photography better than ever. For a wedding, the photographer tries to capture the unique ceremonies, emotions and the venue from different angles. With the use of a drone, your wedding photography will have a unique dimension added to it. Also, it helps get more natural clicks without the photographer bugging you ten times a minute to change poses.

Shoot the unimaginable

This is the best part of working with a drone. Wedding photography in Sydney has become even more exciting, and various new possibilities have come in existence with aerial shots. Group shots have never been such fun before, and can you imagine how beautifully you can get your pre-wedding shoot done? Well, it certainly makes the unimaginable happen!

Fabulous augmentation

Honestly, drone photography does wonders with bird’s eye view shots and capturing vast landscapes, but when it comes to close-up shots, it can make it happen too. No, we are not contradicting our above statement regarding no selfie shots, but who said drones couldn’t zoom? You’ll be surprised at what a drone can do, and deep zoom in is one of the many technological miracles that are possible with aerial photography.

Professional photography in Sydney such as by Faure Valletta Photography gets better with hi-tech gadgets and drone is no exception here. If your photographer has experience in drone photography and yours is an outdoor wedding, there is no reason to abstain from aerial photography. Give it a shot, and you won’t regret it for even a minute.