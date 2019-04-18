You might think that you’ve got a well-stocked first aid kit. But when push comes to shove, do you have everything you need to manage all of the ailments that might affect you or your family?

Most people’s first aid kits are tragically basic. Yes, they’ve got a couple of plasters and sanitizing wipes, but other than that, there’s not much else in there. First aid kits should be able to provide immediate aid to people suffering from a range of complaints, but all too often, they don’t.

In this article, we’re going to take a closer look at all the stuff that should be in your first aid kit but isn’t.

Eyewash

Eyewash is a special kind of product designed to help people clean their eyes after they have been contaminated with biological material (like an insect). Eyewash is essential for preventing infection of the tear ducts and other susceptible structures around the eye socket.

Tweezers

Tweezers are one of those general purpose items that every first aid kit needs, but few have. Tweezers, for instance, are essential when you need to pull a splinter or thorn out of the skin, but can’t do it with your nails alone.

Tick Remover

Insect Bite Cream

You shouldn’t just pull ticks off your body with your hands. Often, you fail to remove the entire tick, leaving a part of it embedded in your skin. Ticks are dangerous because some of them carry Lyme’s disease – a debilitating condition that can cause exhaustion and compromise your immune system. Tick removers are special tools designed to remove both the tick and the tick’s mandibles, even if they’ve penetrated the skin.

Bites and stings are common, especially in the summer months. So your first aid kit should have some kind of bite or sting cream that can provide immediate relief if somebody has an unfortunate encounter with an insect. Many of these creams contain anesthetic compounds, providing immediate relief and numbing to the affected area.

Sunblock

Sunblock is a vital tool to prevent your skin from becoming damaged during long walks or hikes. Sun damage can lead to soreness which could derail your fun.

Antihistamines

Antihistamines are a class of drugs that help to control allergic reactions. Benadryl, for instance, is a general purpose antihistamine that is great for dealing with pollen allergies or even allergies to certain types of food.

Having antihistamines available immediately in a first aid kit is essential. Often you don’t have time to call for medical assistance when somebody has an extreme allergic reaction: you need something to calm their symptoms there and then.

If you or somebody you know needs an EpiPen, keep it in your first aid kit at all times.

Pain Management Meds

Pain can be distressing, so your first aid kit needs multiple pain management medications to meet particular needs. Codeine and other types of pain killers can be effective for a range of pain-inducing problems, like infected teeth. You may also want to include chemical ice bags to reduce swelling after an injury.