Allbright providing inspiration on International Womens Day with all-star online summit

On the back of the recent announcement of AllBright, the leading UK-headquartered network for women and careers, acquiring Australian media company, The Grace Tales, AllBright will kick-off a 24-hour global online summit boasting an all-star line-up of powerhouse women and speakers in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The International Women’s Day Step Forward Summit includes motivational talks and panel events from 25 globally renowned guest speakers including Fearne Cotton in the UK, Grace Tame in Australia, and Marie Forleo in the US, who will all share their ‘stepping forward story’; covering themes from mental wellbeing and driving cultural change to ending systemic gender inequality.

To kickstart the ‘stepping forward’ theme and introduce the summit sponsors, AllBright will be hosting two events with leading brands. Firstly Nails.INC and their “Step Forward Into Happiness” panel event with Nails.INC founder Thea Green MBE, and leading wellness professional Adrienne Herbert on Friday 5th March. Plus Keds’ “Step Forward Into Purpose” event on Saturday 6th March, featuring a panel of women that will speak to the iconic women’s shoe brand efforts to help women feel confident stepping into new challenges.

Hosted on the AllBright members platform, the Summit is part of the brand’s mission to create a global sisterhood network to supercharge women’s careers and promote female resilience. Programming inspirational and educational digital events is fast becoming an AllBright forte after last year’s launch of AllBright Digital – which offers online courses, exclusive daily events and access to a community of like-minded individuals across the globe through their networking app.

An overview of the Summit programme can be found below + should you miss an event, they will all be available on-demand on the AllBright platform 48 hours after the summit.

Friday March 5th, 2021:

12:30pm GMT (11:30pm Sydney, Australia) Anna Jones, Thea Green MBE, Nails.INC Founder, Gabriella Winters, Colour Analyst & Chromology Founder, Adrienne Herbert, leading wellness professional, author and Director of Innovation & Performance at Fiit | “Step Forward Into Happiness”

Saturday March 6th, 2021:

17:00 GMT (4am Sydney): panelists TBC | “Step Forward Into Purpose”

Monday 8th March, 2021:

All pre-recorded content will be available from midnight GMT on 8th March.

Grace Tame | “Step Forward for Survivors of Sexual Violence & Speaking Up”

Aminata Conteh-Biger, Dr Anita Heiss, Annabelle Williams I “We Step Forward for Going Beyond Inclusion & Fostering Belonging”

Celina Jade I “Step Forward for On Screen Diversity in Hollywood & Being A Pioneer in Film”

All live content will drop at the below times:

10:00 GMT (9pm Sydney): Fearne Cotton I “Step Forward for Mental Health Awareness”

12:30 GMT (11:30pm Sydney): Debbie Wosskow, Nimco Ali, Alexia Inge, Lucy Litwack I “We Step Forward for Ending Systemic Gender Inequality for Female Leaders to Thrive”

16:00 GMT (3pm Sydney): Marie Forleo “I Step Forward for Powerful Women”

19:00 GMT (6am Sydney): Irene Agbontaen, Kenya Hunt, Koa Beck, Seema Jaswal I “Step Forward for Women Driving Cultural Change”

Speaking ahead of the summit, AllBright co-founder Anna Jones says, “Creating a global network is a key goal for AllBright and our International Women’s Day summit. Our incredible guest line up and topics aim to shine a light on much needed conversations, helping us to learn from one another through our shared experiences, whilst also reaching new individuals that can benefit from the power of a global sisterhood.”

Sign up for the event here: https://promo.allbrightcollective.com/en-gb/digital/iwd/