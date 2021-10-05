Am I a Good Candidate for Face Liposuction

Facial liposuction is designed to remove pockets of stubborn fat from your cheeks, chin, jawline, and neck area that are resistant to regular exercise and dietary modifications. The procedure involves the use of a small, thin tube attached to a powerful suction to gently break down the fat cells and precisely remove the unwanted fat deposits in the area of your face and neck. Facial liposuction can help achieve your desired facial profile but it may not be the ideal solution for everyone. Check out the following requirements to determine if you are a good candidate for the procedure.

You’d like to Reduce Areas of Facial and Neck Fat that are Resistant to Diet and Exercise

In most cases, committing to a healthy lifestyle is enough to remove unwanted fatty tissue from your cheeks, chin, jawline, and neck area. However, some types of fat deposits simply won’t budge, regardless of how much effort you put into dieting and exercising. Genetics is the main culprit of this condition as it plays a major part in the accumulation of fat in your face and neck areas. While genetics is non-modifiable, the good news is that facial liposuction can effectively break down the fat cells in your problem areas and remove them through suction.

You should be within 30 Pounds of Your Ideal Body Weight

Aside from consulting with the best face liposuction doctor in Sydney, you should also be within 30 pounds of your ideal body weight before undergoing the procedure to achieve the best clinical outcome and lower your risk of complications.

Normally, facial liposuction permanently removes the fat cells from the target area. This means that they will never return. However, if you don’t commit to regular exercise and a healthy diet following the procedure, you will likely gain weight which can significantly affect the results of facial liposuction. With future weight gain, the remaining fat cells in the treated area begin to expand or increase in size. Over time, stubborn pockets of fat will reappear in the treated area. But if you are able to maintain a stable weight, the chances of weight fluctuations are relatively low, allowing you to fully enjoy the results of facial liposuction for a long time.

Your Skin should be Highly Elastic

The elasticity of your skin has something to do with the overall results of facial liposuction. Normally, your skin should “snap back” into place immediately when you pinch it. However, the age-related decline in collagen production will cause your skin to gradually lose its elasticity. If you have good skin elasticity, facial liposuction can effectively sculpt the target area to achieve a more balanced and attractive contour. However, if you have poor skin elasticity, the target area will appear saggy and loose once the desired fat volume is removed.

Your Expectations and Treatment Goals should be Realistic

When considering facial liposuction, you should have specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bounded treatment goals to become an ideal candidate. This is because unmet expectations can have a negative impact on how you feel about yourself. Before having the procedure, you will first undergo a consultation to assess your expectations and treatment goals.

It is important to keep in mind that facial liposuction has its limits. These include the following:

Facial liposuction cannot remove excess skin.

Facial liposuction is not designed to help you lose a significant amount of weight.

There is a chance that the remaining fat cells in the treated area will increase in size with future weight gain.

You may need to undergo additional skin tightening procedures if you have sagging skin.

Facial liposuction has some requirements that you need to meet if you’re considering the procedure to address your concerns. This ensures that the entire process will go smoothly and with a lower risk of complications.