Am I A Good Candidate for Rhinoplasty?

Most often referred to as a nose job, the rhinoplasty procedure is one of the more commonly requested cosmetic procedures today. If you find that you’ve long been dissatisfied with the appearance of your nose, you might be wondering if this is the right procedure for you.

There are a number of factors to take into consideration when determining whether you’re a good candidate for a rhinoplasty.

Identify what you dislike about your nose

Just what is it that you don’t like about your nose? It’s important that you are able to point out exactly which aspects you do and do not appreciate about your nose. Is it crooked? Do you simply not like the size of it?

Rhinoplasty can accomplish the following cosmetic results.

Straighten out a nose that is crooked.

Smooth out a prominent bump on the nose bridge.

Reduce the nasal tip if it is over-protruding.

Reduce the size of a nasal tip that is bulbous.

Narrow a nose that appears to be too wide for the face.

Reduce the size of a large nose.

Restore symmetry if the nose was injured.

According to One Face plastic surgery clinic in Adelaide, rhinoplasty can also help to correct some breathing problems. This is accomplished opening up nasal passages that may otherwise be blocked.

Consider your age

Both men and women, of all ages, can benefit from the rhinoplasty procedure. It is most often requested by adults but teenage patients can also benefit from nose reshaping.

Generally speaking, however, cosmetic surgery is not recommended for children or teenagers. This is because their face is still likely growing and changing. It can be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, of course.

Are you healthy?

Prior to undergoing any cosmetic procedure, patients should be in good physical health. This will help to ensure that the body responds well during the surgery and will help to ensure that the healing process is smooth and uncomplicated.

It’s advisable to quit smoking prior to any surgical procedure. Smoking can lead to a number of complications that can be avoided simply by quitting the habit.

Be sure to always provide your surgeon with a complete medical history. This should include any prior surgeries, severe illnesses or other complications that could interfere with your recovery.

Are you realistic and positive with your expectations from surgery?

Having a great positive outlook before surgery is important. Mental health concerns can lead to patients looking to make drastic changes to their face or body, so it’s important to be in a good emotional and mental space prior to undertaking a cosmetic procedure.

Patients should also be realistic about the results that they can expect from the surgery. As an example, patients may wish to get the exact same nose as a celebrity or model that they have long admired. However, it’s unrealistic to expect that a rhinoplasty will make you look like someone else. Each of the other features on your face helps to define your very own look.

Rhinoplasty is a complex procedure that will be almost routine when it’s performed by a skilled and experienced cosmetic surgeon. Be sure to thoroughly communicate your goals in order to ensure your surgeon knows what you are expecting.