Amazing Consumer Products Made from Hemp

Exciting things are happening right now in the cannabis industry. State after state is legalizing recreational and medical cannabis, opening up an entirely new industry. But let’s move the camera a little bit.

There’s a separate strain of marijuana, called Cannabis Sativa L, otherwise known as Hemp. With little to no THC (the chemical that gets you stoned), hemp, however, has myriad practical applications.

The seed and the stalk of hemp can be the base for hundreds and thousands of different products. Let’s take a look at some of the best consumer products made from Hemp that you can buy today!

Are Hemp Products Legal?

This is a pretty common question when it comes to hemp, and the answer is simply YES. There’s nothing about hemp that’s illegal. There are no laws in America or Canada that make the possession of hemp illegal. This includes the sterilized seed, hemp seed coke, hemp seed oil, hemp seed flour, hulled hemp seeds, hemp fuel, hemp clothing, hemp fabrics, or any other product made from industrial hemp.

America was quite late to the party. However, thanks to the federals who finally figured out that hemp doesn’t get you stoned. By removing hemp, once and for all, from the Controlled Substances Act through an amendment to the 2018 Farm Bill, Congress opened up a path for companies interested in using the plant and its fibers and extracts to source those materials domestically. Cannabis retailers in the US can now sell these products without fear of law enforcement interference.

According to Forbes, industrial hemp is a bigger cash crop than weed, with its seeds, fibers, stalks, and cannabinoids, all used to make a huge number of useful products. Here are 10 of our favorite hemp products to consider.

Hemp Beer and Vodka

If you know a thing or two about alcohol production, then you must know that a good amount of it starts with some sort of starch at its base; barley, potatoes, wheat, and hemp. It’s true!

Hemp beer should not come as a surprise as Hemp and Hops both come from the same plant family. However, hemp is being used to make rum, cider, vodka, and even wine.

Hemp doesn’t have any THC in it, and so it doesn’t add any psychoactive or euphoric effects to the alcohol. What hemp actually does is add an interesting flavor to any alcohol it’s in.

Pet Toys

Why not allow your favorite pet to get in on the hemp action as well? Hemp fibers can produce extremely durable rope. You guessed it. Manufacturers can turn that into rope dog toys!

Hemp is non-toxic. Because there’s no THC, you have nothing to worry about regarding its psychoactive effects on your pup. Also, you’re ensuring your dog toys are manufactured in a sustainable, earth-friendly way.

Tip: These can make an amazing gift for the dog-lover in your life!

Sunscreen

Hemp can’t possibly give you any protection from the sun. However, hemp is a fine base for zinc oxide, which does protect you from the sun. Hemp sunscreens can give you the same level of protection as conventional sunscreens, and with its added benefit that nourishes your skin and keeps it healthy.

CBD Oil

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the chemical in hemp which holds medicinal properties. There are a number of CBD products available out there, and CBD gummies are one of the most popular kinds are one of the most popular kinds. They are made using CBD oil with a texture and flavor just like regular gummy bears and have been proven to work extremely well in treating all kinds of ailments, including chronic pain, muscle pain, cramps, etc.

CBD can’t get you stoned, but there is a lot of evidence that it can be helpful with pain, anxiety, depression, inflammation, and even the symptoms of things like Multiple Sclerosis.

CBD oil first came to notice when studies showed it could greatly treat seizure disorders in children, and can also help with insomnia, nausea, and eating disorders.

Blankets and Sheets

Hemp plant produces a woven fiber with myriad uses, one of which is used to make rope, but it can also create really soft blankets and sheets.

The hemp is generally mixed with either linen or cotton to create a soft, breathable fabric that keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Also, hemp grows fast. Therefore, you depend on a highly sustainable crop to keep you cozy all night long. This ensures that many bedding companies are making the most of our natural resources.

Hemp Milk

With most of us ditching dairy, it’s a no-brainer that there are a number of milk alternatives out there; coconut milk, almond milk, and, of course, hemp milk.

Hemp milk comes from the Cannabis Sativa L plant seeds. It’s created in a similar way to almond or other nut milk. If you can somehow get a hold of hemp seeds, this is one of those few hemp products you can make yourself at home.

Hemp milk is high in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. It also provides a complete source of easily digestible protein.

Candles

We all love candles. But sadly, many candle companies use toxins to give their candles a nice polish and extend their burn time. This isn’t necessary at all because hemp oil does the same thing.

Some people get wary of hemp candles. The reason is quite foolish yet understandable; burning + cannabis = well, you get the point. However, as we mentioned earlier, hemp has no THC, and so it can’t get you high. Instead, it can produce a lovely, sustainable, long burning candle for all your aromatherapy needs.

Soap

Have you ever come across Dr. Bronner’s soap in the store? If so, then you must be familiar with the idea of vegetable-oil soaps. What it means is you can use hemp oil to make great soap. In fact, Dr. Bronners has its own version of hemp soap.

As far as hemp products go, you couldn’t choose a less objectionable one than hemp soap. Hemp is a gentle component that creates a beautiful lather in any soap it is used in.

Paper

If you’re someone who loves paper products, feel free to add hemp paper to your list. Many manufacturers use hemp to make paper instead of using wood pulp. They do it in pretty much the same way, but more sustainably. And since hemp grows quickly, it makes a lot more sense to use hemp over trees for paper production.

Hempcrete

Unless you’re building a house, you might not want to go out and buy this one right way. Hempcrete has most of the similar properties as traditional concrete but at a fraction of the cost and weight. Hempcrete bricks can float in a bucket of water, and yet they can be used to build an entire house.

Wrapping Up

Hemp is making a huge comeback in the US once again, thanks to laws legalizing cannabis farming. And good thing, as well. With all its amazing sustainability and uses, hemp is truly a miracle plant. We hope you’ll try some of the products mentioned in this article. You’ll be surprised to know how awesome they are once you get your hands on them.