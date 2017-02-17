Amazing Eco-Friendly Cabinet Designs for the Home

With a vast majority of the world’s population focused on becoming more eco-friendly, it isn’t surprising that we are beginning to see interior designs that incorporate the use of sustainable materials and green products.

Many families are focused on preserving the natural environment, and do what they can at home, with home grown vegetables and the careful use of water. Some homeowners have really gone down the eco-friendly road by installing solar panels, which provide them with clean, renewable energy.

Interior Design

If you are planning to revamp your kitchen or bathroom, then you will be looking at cabinets. Modern cabinets are typically made from composite materials that might be very durable, but certainly not eco-friendly, and if you are concerned about the environmental impact, there are eco-friendly solutions. If you happen to be in Western Australia, there are eco-friendly cabinets by design in Perth, and one such company can be found at www.ecocabinets.com.au, where they can create the ideal eco-friendly kitchen at affordable prices.

Minimal Impact on the Environment

A kitchen renovation has never been considered to be environmentally unfriendly, but if most of the modern products are used in its construction, then it will have a significant impact on the immediate environment. By using low volatile organic compounds (VOC), recycled timber, and water based glues, the environmental impact is greatly reduced. Some materials emit chemical fumes, which contaminates the immediate environment, which happens to be where you and your family spend a lot of time. Lacquered surfaces and some composites are classed as high VOC, and should be avoided if you are concerned about this.

Customised Solutions

With a team of experts who are well drilled in eco-friendly practices, you can discuss the layout with the design team, and anything is possible with customised units. The cabinet supplier would also be able to undertake any part of a renovation, including construction work and the installation of major appliances, and with many years of hands-on experience fitting kitchens and bathrooms, you can be sure of a perfect job.

Affordable Options

Some companies will work to the client’s budget, which is great if you have to watch your spending, and by the careful use of recycled materials, you can really save a lot of money. Using natural materials whenever possible is a much cheaper alternative to some of the expensive composite finishes that are in fashion today. You might require a complete kitchen, or perhaps just want to change the cabinets, and with the right company, you can design your ideal environment.

A Range of Styles and Colours

An eco-friendly kitchen doesn’t have to be bland, and with an in-house design team to help, you will soon come up with an ideal layout. Environmentally friendly paints and other materials give you a chance to be really creative without the worry of damaging the environment.

There are many ways you can become more eco-friendly at home, and if you are considering a kitchen or bathroom makeover, eco-friendly solutions are out there, at affordable prices.