An Australian pharmacist’s guide to managing pain without codeine

Australians suffering from persistent pain can be forced to spend up to $11,000 each year on medical bills, management costs, and medications to treat their condition. With codeine becoming prescription only from February 1, 2018, patients are now looking for new ways to manage their persistent pain.

Discount Drug Stores’ pharmacist, Melissa Hui, shares her four simple tips for better pain management and ways to prevent further discomfort.

1. Find the correct medication

For those who may still be adjusting to the switch from codeine to alternative medications, it’s important to ensure you’re substituting it with the correct prescription.

“Recent evidence has shown that long term use of codeine and opioid medication can increase a person’s sensitivity to pain rather than providing pain relief,” said Ms Hui.

“While codeine and opioid medication can help reduce strong pain sensations, they may not assist in the recovery or improvement of physical functions. It’s best to visit your doctor or pharmacist for expert advice about the correct treatment for your condition.”

2. Use alternative remedies

There are a range of simpler methods to treat pain and find quick relief beyond taking medication.

“Anti-inflammatory gels, muscular rubs, massage oils, and liniments can be a good alternative for relief, dependent on the measure of pain,” said Ms Hui.

“Heat treatments can provide simple and effective relief for muscular and joint pain. I would recommend using a hot water bottle, heat pack, or electric blanket to increase joint mobility and relax muscles.”

3. Ease the pain with a daily exercise routine

Chronic pain currently impacts an estimated 20 percent of Australian adults, and many of those suffering go undiagnosed and instead learn to live with the persistent pain. Choosing to improve your daily and physical functions is essential for recovery from persistent pain, as it switches your focus both mentally and physically.

“A multi-modal approach to your daily routine including gentle exercise, stress management, or physiotherapy can assist with treatment,” she said.

4. Seek expert advice

If pain starts to become persistent or difficult to manage, the next step is to seek expert advice from health professionals.

“Everyone tolerates and experiences pain differently, so it is important to discuss symptoms with your pharmacist or doctor before taking any drastic action,” recommends Ms Hui.

“Always be honest about any concerns to ensure the doctor or pharmacist can provide you with the best possible pain treatment strategy to reduce your symptoms as soon as possible.”

Discount Drug Stores was the first pharmacy brand to offer a national program for Pain Management, which provides patients a personalised care plan, tailored to individual pain concerns. Launched in 2017, the program consists of one-on-one 15 minute consultations to help patients understand their pain and how to best manage their symptoms.

For more information on how to best manage your pain, visit www.discountdrugstores.com.au or visit your local Discount Drug Stores.