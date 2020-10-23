An Introduction to A Female Perspective of Psychotherapy

During this time of unprecedented change in the world, women have been stepping forward to help those in great need. The lives of everyone are hanging within an unseen balance, as we once again surmount another wave of COVID-19.

Undeterred, we must continue to tackle any challenges and seek to breakdown all of the hidden walls we find in exploring psychotherapy to reveal the truth. Women can now experience several types of psychotherapy; one of the most striking and effective routes is ‘Feminist Therapy’.

What is Feminist Therapy and Talking Therapies?

The core concept of Feminist Therapy was born as the result of decades of female oppression. It gathered traction in the 1960s when women gave voice to decades of oppression, inequality ranging from pay to rights in the workplace and the imbalances of women in society.

Feminist Therapy has since developed to embrace men and women as equals. The therapy now also meets the needs of transgender, bisexual, binary and LGBTQ+ communities.

Talking Therapies allow women to talk about what matters to them, with the rise of domestic violence and crimes against females rising during the Pandemic, these types of therapies are vital to protecting the most vulnerable.

The Controversial Views of Sigmund Freud

Women may not have faired well during Victorian times according to research documenting the views of Sigmund Freud, women’s statements were deemed irrelevant and consequently discredited. His opinions caused controversy during his lifetime, and the negative impact of his ideas in the 21st Century would have probably resulted in violent riots.

It was also quite common for women to be institutionalised at this time, as women showing signs of mental instability, melancholy, sadness, or emotional issues were ‘unfit for purpose’ as it was then termed. Hopefully, you’ll agree that we’ve passed that nightmare stage in the society’s evolution.

How the Female Mind Works

The female mind is the key to gaining a greater perspective on the direction of psychology for women. Over the years, this has found a voice in such books as John Gray’s ‘Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus’ where he explains the intrinsic differences in the behaviour of men and women.

Science has been researching how the female brain works for decades, and they have made many discoveries, which show how women’s mind are affected by emotions, hormones, life changes and the ageing process.

It’s not all about sitting drinking coffee and eating cake; women are amazing.

They have complex minds, but intuitively they are wise, kind and unique.

What direction you decide to take to find the answers that you seek, you only have to trust that you are not alone, many have been there before.