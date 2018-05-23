Apple Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The world is dying, we all know that. It is no secret that we are killing the planet. While there are some who really do not care about the impact of their actions on the environment there is a larger number who do care.

Apple is one of the largest companies in the world. Therefore it makes sense for the organization to be concerned with the way that life will be in the future. After all, they still want to be profitable in that future.

As a large enterprise, Apple produce a lot of hardware each year. Which means that even though they might not be directly involved they are responsible for increased production. And hence responsible for the resulting damage to the planet.

As a large enterprise, Apple produce a lot of hardware each year. Which means that even though they might not be directly involved they are responsible for increased production. And hence responsible for the resulting damage to the planet.

An Ambitious Project

Aluminium is one of the central components in the production of cell phones and computers. Apple consumes a lot of Aluminum. The aluminium smelting process has been the same for the past 130 years.

Charles Hall the founder of Alcoa is credited with developing the system that purposefully pushed technology in the 20th century. It is such a great thing that the company again is at the forefront of revolutionizing the smelting process.

Apple has been involved in the project since 2015. This is the result of a search by the company’s engineers for a cleaner way to mass produce the metal. The IT giant then facilitated for a joint venture between Alcoa and Rio Tinto, another major player in the Aluminum manufacturing industry.

Elysis

This is the name given to the joint venture by the three mega-corporations. The initiative will result in major reductions in Carbon emission. Apple has already pledged to make funding available for the multi-million dollar project. The company will also help with technical support to make sure that the project succeeds.

This is the name given to the joint venture by the three mega-corporations. The initiative will result in major reductions in Carbon emission. Apple has already pledged to make funding available for the multi-million dollar project. The company will also help with technical support to make sure that the project succeeds.

If the project is a success, Canada where the operation is will record a reduction in carbon emissions of more than 6.5 million tons. Help Apple in an effort to commercialize aluminum production without greenhouse gas emissions.