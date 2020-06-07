Are Steroids For Women Dangerous?

Steroids got a bad rep these past few decades. When they were first introduced, they seemed like an elixir of the gods. They made you bigger, faster, stronger, leaner, and better. But, because most people 50 years ago didn’t know how to use them, they got a ton of side effects. These side effects were brutal, and in some cases, they lead to death.

As with anything, as time passes by, we get better informed about it. Even though anabolics were banned, athletes were still using them, and doctors were still doing studies on them. Now, we have a more complete understanding, and we have a way that steroids can be used with zero to minimal side effects. Click here to read more.

The breakthrough discovery that made all of this possible is post cycle therapy, which resets your body and brings it back to normal after a cycle of doping. This gets your hormones to normal levels, and combining that treatment with stem cells will make your body feel even better. But, since the whole steroid game is a manly thing, is using steroids dangerous for women?

What are steroids?

Before we talk about whether they are dangerous or not, it’s important to know what they are. Steroids are simply hormones that we have flowing through our bodies. You might be familiar with the terms of testosterone and estrogen. The first one is also known as the male hormone, while the latter is the female hormone.

Both of these are classified as steroids. The more popular of the two is, of course, testosterone. Injecting your body with it will make some changes to your physique. You will start gaining more muscle mass and losing fat at the same time. In the meantime, you will get stronger, your endurance will improve significantly, and you will have a higher sex drive.

Why do girls use them?

The first type of steroid users are athletes. These are women that are competing at the highest levels of the game, and they need an extra edge to make them win. You might be thinking that testing now is rigorous, and no more athletes are doping. But, the Winter Olympics proved that to be completely false. Every single athlete from Russia was on steroids, and that’s why they won so many medals.

On the other hand, some women steroids users are risk addicted. These high-risk behaviors often include the misuse or abuse of other substances like alcohol or drugs. A few of the reasons these girls take steroids is because they want to look more fit and toned. Taking estrogen will make girls appear more feminine and can also increase breast tissue growth.

Some women take anabolics because they want to appear stronger. One of the reasons behind this is that they have been a victim of an attack, and they don’t want that to happen to them again. And finally, there’s always peer pressure. If all of their friends are doing it, they will too.

What are the dangers?

Since the female body doesn’t produce as much testosterone as men, taking injections of it can have more side effects than men would experience. One of the most common side effects for women is increased facial hair. When boys experience a surge of testosterone in their bodies, they enter puberty and start to grow facial hair. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if women who use anabolics experience it too. View this link for more info https://www.news-medical.net/health/Taking-Anabolic-Steroids-After-a-Sport-Injury.aspx

Next, women can experience loss of fat in the hips and the breasts. This may be one of the desired effects that girls want, but the fat in those regions plays an important role in producing hormones. It’s also vital for those hormones to circulate. Another common side effect is balding. That symptom is universal, and it happens to both men and women.

One of the most overlooked side effects is mood swings and psychological changes. You could become irritable, hostile, and aggressive. Using steroids is addictive, so you can also have a hard time getting off of them. Even if you complete a cycle and need to stop and get therapy, you might still want to use them. That’s because females have a higher tendency to be dissatisfied with their bodies while doping.

Last but not least is the yellowing of the skin and eyes, as well as acne. These are all caused by the liver. The newly injected blood must go through this organ to be metabolized. Giving it more of the hormone to work with may impair its function, which leads to yellowish eyes and complexion.

If you experience any of these side effects, you need to go to a doctor. They will prescribe you a treatment to get you physically and psychologically recovered from these anabolics.