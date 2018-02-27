Are You Having Problems Staying Motivated To Exercise, Then Read This

Many of us have at some point or the other made a resolution to exercise and to get fit. It may be during the New Year or any time after that but not many of us keep up the resolve. We may exercise for a few days or a few weeks or even a few months, but after some time we do not have the motivation to continue. A person should feel motivated to exercise, the motivation can come from within or it can come from other sources. If the motivation has gone from your lives and if you feel no inclination to exercise, then you should start by asking yourself, why you started your fitness regimen in the first place and you will immediately get some answers.

Have you achieved your goal? How far are you from achieving the goal? How do you plan to get there? These are some of the questions you need to ask yourself. If you do such an analysis every month you will be able to stay motivated to reach your fitness goals.

If the motivation cannot come from within you can look around and get motivated. According to fitnessgoals.com a leading fitness website, people get motivated by looking at celebrities etc. Many people crave for arms like Michelle Obama. They want to wear dresses like her, the sleeveless ones that accentuate her arms. To get toned arms like Michelle, many women were ready to work out. They were motivated enough to set targets and go about their fitness regimen. If just one woman can inspire so many women to set fitness goals, then just imagine the number of celebrities out there and how many people can get motivated by wanting to be like their role models.

If you do not want to follow someone or if you do not like having celebrity role models, no problem you can set a path for yourself. You should set goals and go about achieving them with determination. You can become a role model for many in your area. Just recently, I came across my friend whom I had lost touch with for a long time. After giving birth to two children she had become fat when I last met her. But when I met her now, I was amazed by her transformation. She had become quite fit and shed all the extra kilos. I asked her how she achieved it and she told me that she had started with jogging a little in the mornings. She met a few marathoners and started practicing with them. The running bug bit her and she finished quite a few half marathons and a few full marathons. She said she was able to achieve it because she saw the transformation in herself, from being fat to getting stronger and fit. She also saw that the community she was living in started respecting her. People started running to get fit after being inspired by her. She became a role model for her community.

You can be the role model too, just set your fitness goals now.