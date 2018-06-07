Are you taking resveratrol supplement? Get to know the benefits

If you are aware of the health benefits of red wine, then you also must know about resveratrol, the plant compound that can be found in red wine. This plant compound has a lot of health benefits and can boost the health of a person in unimaginable ways. From protecting brain function to lowering the blood pressure of a person, the plant compound can benefit in a number of ways. However, in contemporary times, people are going for resveratrol supplement to aid in helping them get a healthier and fitter body and mind.

Let’s discuss how this supplement may help you.

Increases insulin sensitivity

The resveratrol helps in stopping a certain enzyme from converting glucose into sugar alcohol, sorbitol. And excess of sorbitol build up in people with diabetes can create oxidative stress, which again can damage cells. In research studies, it has been found that this plant based compound is extremely effective for developing insulin sensitivity and also helps in fighting complications related to diabetes.

Protects the brain

The antioxidant and the anti-inflammatory use of resveratrol supplement can help in slowing down the age related cognitive deadline in people. These interfere with beta-amyloids that are protein fragments and also the main cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Thus, you can be saved from Alzheimer if you try these supplements. Well, scientists are all in support for this compound and definitely recommend the use of this supplement, if you want to protect brain cells from damage.

Lowers blood pressure

If you suffer from high BP, then this is a very promising supplement that will help you out. However, only high dosage of this resveratrol supplement can help in reducing the blood pressure that is exerted on the artery walls when the heart beats. This kind of pressure is also known as ‘systolic blood pressure’ and it again appears as the uppermost number in blood pressure readings. The supplement helps in reducing the blood pressure effects and also produces more amount of nitric acid, which again causes the blood vessels to relax. The only thing to note is that the level of dosage needs to be measured for achieving optimal benefit from this supplement.

Decreases LDL cholesterol oxidation

With the help of resveratrol supplement, the cholesterol levels are influenced positively. This antioxidant decreases the oxidation of the bad cholesterol and thus it averts the plague build up. In studies, it has been proved time and again that this supplement with the plant compound resveratrol, actually made a difference and controlled the production of cholesterol. So, if you know someone suffering from high cholesterol and in need of a natural supplement then this one can surely help.

Suppresses cancer cells

To prevent and treat cancer in the most natural way, this resveratrol supplement can help a great deal. It inhibits the growth of cancer cells, might change gene expression to inhibit the growth of cancer, while again interfere with hormones that can avoid the diseases from spreading and damaging other cells. This cancer blocking ability of this supplement is surely an added bonus.

However, all these benefits still have to undergo a lot of research before one can claim complete accuracy and the resveratrol supplement certainly can then be used for treating mind or body ailments.