Argent: Bringing Your Preferred Brands Home

Brands Offered

When it comes to modelling your kitchen or bathroom space , you need to choose world-class brands that will give you the sophistication that you desire. Argent comes with some illustriously designed European & Australian products that will instantly transform your home with a rich appeal. This exclusive collection is not only reliable in terms of quality but also features posh styles for elegance. You don’t have to worry about picking laundry, kitchen, and bathroom-ware to create an artistic surrounding tailored to your taste and preference. This is because, with Argent, you get exquisite high-end products that will help make your home independent and super efficient!

Argent’s unmatched attention to detail has made it home to some of the leading brands in the global market. Some of the unique brands available in our collection include:

Villeroy & Boch Villeroy & Boch is worldly recognized for its classic designs of bathroom-ware, kitchen, laundry, commercial, and care products. This brand is oriented towards high-tech innovation to produce progressive products geared towards excellence and consumer satisfaction. It features trendy materials such as TitanCeram, which makes durable and dandyish bath-ware that is incomparable anywhere. Villeroy and Boch toilet, for instance, is one of the best-selling, a factor attributable to the fact that it is built with the users’ culture in mind.

Bette Steel and enamel are the sustainable materials you want any bathroom, kitchen, or laundry product to feature for their strength and extraordinary charm. Bette has built a series of brilliant bathroom-ware that create a welcoming environment where you can relax before and after a long day.

Hansa Are you looking for user-friendly fittings for your modern bathroom, kitchen, or laundry room? If you are, search no further because Hansa offers a wide range of tapware and being an award-winning brand, Hansa offers authentic quality sanitary fittings that make it the number one specialist for your everyday needs.

Reginox If you are interested in a refined kitchen created with fiducial stainless steel products, Reginox is the brand to look out for. It specializes in “Dutch Design,” which is a highly innovative and thoughtful way of creating an attractive focal point in your home. With it, you get custom-designed sinks that feature a tasteful appearance built to deliver quality and long use.

Argent Argent is the number-one problem solver for all bathroom, kitchen, and laundry room needs. Unlike the other brands, Argent does not manufacture but specializes in distributing the foremost products from top brands in the market including Villeroy & Boch, Bette, Hansa, and Reginox.

Pomd’or Pomd’or is a polished brand available in more than 60 countries across the globe, thus making it highly selling. Its products are not only crafted with attention to detail but also maintain culture originality rendering it a fabled brand that you want in your home.

JEE-O JEE-O provides some of the strongest, extra-ordinary, and full-bodied bathroom-ware made by Lammert Moerman who is one of the best designers of all-time. It is the brand to consider if you want a bathroom featuring advanced products and accessories.

Products Available

Bathroom

For that dream bathroom, you will find a variety of toilets that include back-to-wall, wall faced, urinals, close-coupled, bidets, and wall-hung brands to choose from. You will also find custom furniture, baths, tap-ware, shower trays, flushing, basins, and showers among other bathroom accessories. This might just be the largest collection of world-beating products for creating an innovative yet enchanted bathroom.

Kitchen

Are you looking to model your kitchen to fit your otherwise fascinating taste? If you are, you can be sure to find accessories that will bring your fantasies to life from the wide variety of sinks that include under mount, top mount, and butler. The tap-ware features ravish kitchen mixers that are worth every dime that you spend on them.

Laundry

The laundry-ware products available at Argent will capture the attention as desired and give your home an attractive atmosphere. You no longer have to do laundry in a boring room since you can transform the space with a specially made under-mount, butler, or top-mount sink.

Commercial Care

The comfort of your commercial and care clients is our priority. As such, we take to heart their need for trustworthy bathroom products. This is why we provide a range of Argent basins, toilets, tapware, showers, and sink designs to offer you a wide variety of choices. You can also shop for grab rails, an accessory that will streamline the bathroom and make it fit for use by patients.