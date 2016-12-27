Attention Online Entrepreneurs: Internet Fax to Email & Cloud VPS Hosting

When it comes to running an online business in our hyper-connected world, you’re going to have to use specific tools to remain profitable and stay ahead of your competition. As much as you may want to cling to them, legacy systems just won’t cut it anymore. It isn’t just about intelligence and experience, it is also about speed. Who can get to market first? Who can ensure their site is always running? Who gets the data first? This is why – if you want technology on your side – you have to invest in an online fax service and cloud VPS hosting.

Why does an online fax service matter?

Imagine if you work in the financial industry or the legal field. You probably have piles of paperwork to contend with. As it stands, 24 hours is just not enough time to fax all of the paperwork involved in these two industries and others. In the past, you would use physical fax machines to send critical documents between offices. If you are waiting for a judgment, a deposition or data for compliance, you don’t have time to feed stacks of documents through a fax machine and wait for it to send.

If the line is busy, tough luck. If your line is down, I guess you’ll just have to wait. Then, when the line finally works, it takes a few minutes just to send each sheet. Why bother with this exercise in futility? Clear and expedient communication is imperative for an online business. You have to know what’s going on. The fax has been used for years, but it’s time for a slight modification. Now, you can use an online fax service that takes the stress out of waiting.

To illustrate, all you have to do is open the software, send your document and hit send. If someone sends you an online fax, it simply shows up as a PDF file. Now, you have a simple and effective means of sending a fax. Another amazing advantage is you can send a fax from your laptop, desktop or any other computer.

This means you’re not restricted to your office location. All you have to do is scan your documents to save them electronically. Now, you don’t have to worry about the fax machine jamming at the worst possible time. The last time I checked, eFax has around 11 million users worldwide. You should also boost your business by reading these blogs catered to entrepreneurs.

Say goodbye to expensive equipment

Whether you’re trying to cut down on costs or save space, you no longer have to make a major investment in a fax machine. This is because all incoming fax documents will be sent directly to your inbox. In addition, you get a dedicated eFax number.

When hackers are going after email addresses, this special number will be secure. Since you no longer have to use a physical fax machine, this means that sensitive data won’t be hanging around the office any longer. Plus, it stores your data in the cloud. Speaking of the cloud, that is another technology you need to utilize.

The cloud and VPS hosting

What is VPS? This stands for a virtual private server. The cloud is a technology that allows you to store your data in the cloud via companies that house server farms. With VPS, virtualization software partitions a single server to create multiple servers within it. So, if you want to make a full-time income selling digital goods, you can!

Each server acts like an actual networked server. When your company has its own allotment of resources, you can enjoy faster load times. VPS hosting also gives you more disk space, RAM and CPU.

Back in 2013, at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo, Gartner predicted that the bulk of new IT spend would be on cloud computing. They also predicted that nearly half of all large enterprises would have hybrid cloud deployments by the end of 2017. That time is approaching quickly. Chris Howard, research vice president at Gartner put it this way:

“Overall, there are very real trends toward cloud platforms, and also toward massively scalable processing. Virtualization, service orientation and the Internet have converged to sponsor a phenomenon that enables individuals and businesses to choose how they’ll acquire or deliver IT services, with reduced emphasis on the constraints of traditional software and hardware licensing models. Services delivered through the cloud will foster an economy based on delivery and consumption of everything from storage to computation to video to finance deduction management.”

In addition, earlier this year, a RightScale study showed that hybrid cloud environments grew 77 percent between 2015 and 2016. Moreover, cloud users run applications on 1.5 public clouds and on 1.7 private clouds. Interesting, isn’t it? To illustrate, Web24 is Australia’s Cloud. This Australian cloud company is changing Australia’s global business strategy with technology partners such as Microsoft, Dell, VMWare and Citrix. They feature rich cPanel & Plesk Web Hosting Plans and dedicated servers. In fact, over 5,000 businesses trust and utilize the services of Web24.

So, flexibility is the key here. If your business has growing or fluctuating bandwidth demands, you really have to move to the cloud. That way, if your needs increase, you can always scale up. This, without a doubt, gives you a real advantage over your competitors.

If you’re still hooked on legacy systems, it’s time to break up. There has never been a better time to switch to online fax services, VPS hosting and the cloud. Only one question remains, are you ready to transform your business?