Aussie Mums open male escort agency catering exclusively to women

A casual conversation over coffee between two mums in a suburban kitchen gave birth to a novel idea for a business – a high-end male escort agency catering exclusively to the needs and desires of women, with a particular focus on the discerning, professional woman aged between 40 and 60.

Although there are several agencies established in Sydney, Aphrodisiac Male Escorts is the first high-end escort agency for women based in Melbourne. Like similar agencies operating in Europe and the United States, this agency caters primarily to women from the business-end of town.

After noticing the number of male-run brothels operating in their suburb, Sarah Jones* and Michelle Smith* began discussing the lack of options afforded to mature women seeking sexual fulfillment in a sex industry that caters almost entirely to the desires of men.

“At an age when women have achieved professional and personal maturity and finally know what they want, the opportunity to explore their desires diminishes,” said co-founder of Aphrodisiac Male Escorts, Sarah Jones.

“So we decided to do some research. We did come across a few questionable escorts who were working independently but there was nothing else out there for women in Melbourne.”

With years of experience working in the service industry between them, Sarah and Michelle – who are both aged in their 40s and have been friends since childhood – were confident they could provide the quality, high-end service professional women were looking for.

Nine months ago these suburban mums quit their jobs in the services sector and began taking bookings. After a slow start, business began picking up as word spread about town of a new high-end escort service catering exclusively to women.

“Our clients are intelligent, hard-working, successful and well-rounded individuals from all walks of life,” said Sarah. “Many of our clients hold high-powered positions in the corporate world and simply don’t have the time or energy for the dating scene. Others are simply seeking a thrilling experience in a safe environment.”

Sarah told Australian Women Online: “It’s not about sex. It’s about having a quality experience. It’s about getting her needs met rather than having some drunk on top of her. Safety, discretion, all of those things are really important and women have had enough of online dating and picking up in bars.”

The recruitment process for escorts is long and arduous for the men of Aphrodisiac Male Escorts. Most men who apply to work as a male escort for the agency won’t get past the initial email screening process. For the survivors, there is an initial interview over the phone followed by a face-to-face interview with Sarah and Michelle. The men are then required to undergo a health check where they will be tested for Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and a criminal record check. The gentleman is then placed in a hotel room with one of several female volunteers who work with the agency.

“We have several ladies from different backgrounds, ages and sizes,” Sarah explains. “We place them in a hotel room with a volunteer lady. That’s the way we test their enthusiasm for this type of work and we also want to find out if they can live up to all their promises.”

After being put through their paces by one of the volunteers, those still standing are then subjected to a second round of interviews before being placed on the agency’s books. The whole process takes about five months but Sarah and Michelle make no apologies for the time and effort required from the men who want to do this type of work.

“This industry works on word of mouth, so positive feedback is very important to us,” said Sarah. “Our escorts are well-educated, they come from good families, they’re very funny and have an extraordinary reverence for women. They are passionate and they are predominately European. They are gorgeous. Absolutely gorgeous!”

They are also paid very well. The cost of booking a male escort starts at $350 an hour for a social escort (no sex) and $500 an hour for a more intimate experience (ie., sex).

“It really depends upon what the woman is looking for,” says Sarah. “If we have to go to a lot of effort to organise a particular experience or scenario, then the cost does goes up. Our pricing is in line with the effort and attention to detail we put in to provide experiences which are extraordinary.”

For more information visit the website: www.aphrodisiacmaleescorts.com.au

*Names have been changed.