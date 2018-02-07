Aussies winning big cash prizes in International Lotteries

Aussies are winning big cash prizes by placing a small wager on the outcome of International Lotteries, like MegaMillions in the United States. Lotto Betting on the internet has become a popular past-time for Australians and for some, a very profitable one.

A mother of 9 won $800,000 last November after placing a $5 bet on the outcome of a MegaMillions draw in the United States. The 32 year old woman from Victoria, placed her winning wager on the Lottoland Australia website. The lucky winner says she will use the money to build a new home for her large family. Other winners on the site, include a 44 year old Victorian woman who won 5 jackpots in 3 days playing Kenoland. Her winnings totaled more than $100,000. A Kenoland player in the Northern Territory won a $25,000 prize. With draws happening every four minutes, there have been many smaller prizes won by players of Kenoland on the Lottoland website.

What is Lotto Betting?

Lotto Betting differs from playing the traditional lotto games where you have to purchase tickets from a newsagent to be entered into the official draw. In Lotto Betting, players pick the numbers they think will be drawn in the official game and if they guess correctly, they win a prize (usually cash) paid out by the website where they placed the bet.

Lotto Betting shouldn’t be confused with the lotto tickets you purchase at newsagents around Australia. While you can still pick the numbers yourself, you aren’t actually being entered into the official draw, you’re placing a bet on whether the numbers you picked will match the numbers drawn in the official lotto game. If the numbers you picked match the numbers drawn in the official game, you win a prize from the website where you placed the bet. Lotto betting sites like Lottoland, are not connected in any way to the operators of the official lotto games.

However, like the official lotto games, you can enter a syndicate to increase your chances of winning. You also have the option of having the numbers randomly generated for you – what Lottoland calls a “Quickie” bet – instead of choosing the numbers yourself.

Lottoland matches the prizes of each division of the official lottery operators. Therefore, you don’t have to pick all the winning numbers to win a prize. For examples, the mother of nine children from Victoria, won a division 2 prize in MegaMillions, a game which has 9 divisions. The jackpot (division 1) for lotto games can reach into the billions of dollars but if there is more than 1 winner, the prize will be divided by the number of winners and each winner will receive an equal share.

Lottoland Australia currently offers players a choice of 26 separate games including Lotto, Keno and Cash4Life. The official games are operated in countries all over the world including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Hong Kong, Germany and France. The site provides detailed information about each game, including the prizes up for grabs. The site offers several methods of payment when you place a bet including Visa, MasterCard and PayPal and apps are available for Apple and Android devices.

