Australian Coastal Interior Style Tips

The laid back coastal style is ideal for Australia’s many harbour and beachside homes, and with simple decorating tricks the look is easily translated.

“Natural light is key to this pared-back style and broad shutter window furnishings are ideal for letting the sun shine through,” says Jenny Brown, National Marketing Manager of Luxaflex Window Fashions.

“White or neutral tones echoing the simple coastal colour palette provide the perfect accent to off-set coloured accessories for any room with a view. Luxaflex® PolySatin® Shutters are available in white, pearl or vanilla, and offer the look of painted white timber without the splinters. Their casual yet timeless elegance also mean they can be used in any room, and create a sense of unity throughout a home.”

Blinds with a wide vane size can also achieve this same look with a softness. Three Birds Renovations did exactly this with various Luxaflex products throughout their project, House 6, located in Northbridge NSW, including Pirouette® Shadings in 120mm vane size in the living room.

Alternatively, a sheer blind in a dark colour is a striking feature when matched with nautical details, as used by Three Birds Renovations in House 7, The River Shack using Luxaflex® Duette® Shades, Duo-Lite. This modern twist on a classic look is ideal for areas that get the sun most of the day, helping diffuse the natural light while also offering daytime privacy.

Three Birds Renovations House 6, Northbridge NSW

Three Birds Renovations House 7, The River Shack