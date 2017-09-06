Australian company designs standing workstation to encourage workers to get off their butts and improve their health

Working with leading designers, innovators and engineers, an Australian company have created an ergonomic standing workstation which they hope will encourage more Aussie workers to get off their butts and avoid the health problems that can result from sitting all day long at work. The company, MOVI, has launched a Kickstarter campaign with the goal of commencing production of the MOVI Workspace in 2018.

According to the Victorian Government’s Better Health Channel in Australia, sitting is the new smoking as it can result in a multitude of health problems. This is bad news for the millions of workers who spend several hours each day sitting at a desk.

Standing workstations (also known as elevated workspaces) are created to help prevent the health problems that can result from hours of sitting at a desk. However, in spite of uptake by progressive organisations, the global workforce remains predominantly seated; a habit which Daniel and Nadia Angelini, have taken a stand on, with the introduction of the newly designed and innovative standing solution, MOVI Workspace.

“Right now, we know positive conversations are happening around the need to live with a healthy level of movement, including in the workplace,” said Daniel Angelini. “However in practice, this can be a big hurdle and products need to reflect the attitudes, requirements and lifestyle of a busy and modern individual.”

The MOVI Workspace is a design led solution. The patented design functions as an aesthetically pleasing, spacious and sustainable elevated solution while focusing on ease of use with integrations such as the one‐touch electronic lift.

“This is a product designed for users with every detail considered. Our mission is to bring this product to life, beyond prototype, to make it accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Daniel.

Daniel Angelini has a long history in innovation. His first startup, Bongo, created when he was 21, now operates in 15 countries globally. Following the successful sale, he moved to work for some of the world’s largest companies on Tech and Digital Products, moving to work as a founding member of Uber Australia HQ team, launching in Melbourne, Victoria.

Following appointment as Advisory Board Member for the National Institute of Integrative Medicine, Daniel, together with wife and Chartered Accountant Nadia, worked to create a tangible solution to the sitting epidemic, dedicating years of collaboration, design, testing and innovation to develop MOVI Workspace.

To help bring their innovative design to life, the couple have launched a Kickstarter campaign on 29 August 2017 with the goal of raising $55,000 to commence production of the MOVI Workspace in 2018. With 37 days to go, the campaign has so far raised $21,685.