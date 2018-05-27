Australian Designer Fashion ON SALE

Save Up to 50% on Australian designer fashion at fashion retailer, Farfetch Australia. This is your opportunity to snap up some high end designer pieces you’ve been eyeing but couldn’t afford until now.

From breathtaking numbers from Alex Perry for unforgettable wear at those special occasions, to the avant-garde designs from Ellery known for their innovative fabric choices, to fabulous feminine detailing and prints and patterns from Zimmerman. These are the Australian Designers to know.

An unrivalled selection of luxury Australian brands for women are available now at Farfetch Australia’s carefully curated collection.

Save up to 50% on these and other Australian fashion designers, including: Manning Cartell, Ginger & Smart, KITX, Romance Was Born, Strateas Carlucci, Sunday Somewhere, Kacey Devlin, Jac + Jack, Peony, Maticevski, Dion Lee, Alice McCall, Christopher Esber, Senso, Tome, White Story, Lee Mathews, Matin, Camilla and more.

Farfetch has flat rate shipping to Australia for orders over $215 AUD and pricing includes all applicable duties and taxes, so there is no more to pay on delivery. Farfetch also offers a Free Returns Collection Service for items returned within 14 days of purchase.

Here are some of the best buys available now at Farfetch Australia:

KITX Born from a spirit of kindness, integrity and transparency, KITX strives to be a pioneer in sustainable designer fashion. “We create product love with high frequency wear, superior quality and creative design while consciously sourcing materials that minimise harm to our planet’s precious resources”, said founder Kit Willow. Expect organic fabrics, fluid silhouettes and chic functional designs from this ethically focused Aussie brand.

Manning Cartell

Uncover innovative materials, textures and prints. The brand was founded in 2005 by sisters Cheryl, Vanessa & Gabrielle Manning who are known for their ethical approach to production. Find a mix of rich designs expertly crafted with beautiful attention to detail.

Michael Lo Sordo Founded by Australian designer Michael Lo Sordo, the luxury label is known for its romantic minimalism and flowing silhouettes. Find a variety of understated designs fashioned from an assortment of luxurious materials for easy elegance.

Strateas Carlucci

Art and design is merged with the creative duo Peter Strateas and Mario-Luca Carlucci label, Strateas Carlucci. Handcrafted elements are achieved in each garment with the use of rare and native Australian skins and fabrics that are hand treated, to individually stamped pieces that are uniquely numbered. With intricate detailing, and modern garment construction the collection is defined by style and fine craftsmanship.

Alex Perry Alex Perry brings sleek refinement to contemporary looks. Crafted from opulent materials, Alex Perry cocktail dresses designs are cut to elongating fitted silhouettes as well as other flared styles with clean lines.

Zimmermann

Feminine silhouettes with fluid lines are upgraded with ornamental twists throughout the Zimmermann collection. Floaty materials give these refined pieces a laid-back feel while maximalist patterns and audacious cuts add a modern note.

Maticevski Find a variety of unique designs cut in bold, feminine silhouettes and expect exquisite detailing and luxurious, comfortable fabrics. A muted colour palette dominates the edit which is punctuated with the occasional vibrant flash of colour.

Ellery

Award-winning Australian designer Kym Ellery was destined for a creative path, having grown up making textiles and ceramics with her artist mother. The Central Saint Martins graduate honed her skills as Fashion Editor at RUSSH magazine before launching her eponymous label. Discover modern silhouettes and innovative fabrics that highlight the sought-after brand’s avant-garde aesthetic.

Dion Lee Dion Lee is an innovative luxury brand based in Australia, with a strong emphasis on construction, tailoring and experimentation. Sleek designs and polished details typify Dion Lee women’s collection. Expect dark hues juxtaposing with lustrous white and a unique, intelligent and sensual aesthetic.

