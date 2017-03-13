Australian Fashion: This Goes with That at Sussan’s Autumn Edit 2017

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

Reddit



WhatsApp

Skype



Print

Email





Designed by women, for women, Sussan are all about wearable, unpretentious fashion that feels great and looks amazing.

For Autumn 2017, Sussan have designed key pieces to be perfect partners for out and about style. After hours dressing is re-imagined in a palette of autumnal colours with romantic lightweight shirts. From concerting ruffles to new season larger than life sleeves, soft florals or simple graphics are the go to’s for this season.

Shop online at Sussan.com.au and receive FREE Delivery and FREE Returns on all Australian orders, including Click and Collect. Plus, for a limited time, Receive a $25 gift card for every $100 you spend

Reinvent your work wardrobe for autumn at Sussan with an outfit that is equal parts tailored and relaxed. Contemporary utility pants and statement leopard coat are the power pieces to upgrade your work wardrobe for the new season.

Lightweight knitwear is a must have as we transition from a long, hot summer to cooler autumn days.

Lightweight tops are also perfect for a transitioning season. Refresh your wardrobe with a beautiful broderie shirt, or a fine-knit in a new shade.

One of the best things we most look forward to at this time of year is choosing a new jacket. Choose between a military style jacket for a fashionable edge, a chic bomber jacket for cool evenings out, or a navy knit with a bell sleeve which goes with everything.

You don’t have to dress down just because you’re pregnant. Sussan’s maternity range is full of fashion-forward staples to elevate your everyday style.

Mix maternity wear with a classic investment piece like this luxe leather jacket that will sharpen any outfit and looks just as good with the baby bump as it does without.

Step out for the weekend in a soft Breton top and slim leg blue jeans, then switch to a printed chiffon peasant skirt for date night.

Recharge and relax at night in sleepwear in a myriad of prints. Fresh white sheets and a pair of pink-hued paisley pyjamas offer a new take on off-duty tranquility and Sunday morning relaxation.

From contemporary prints to classic pj sets, the Indigo Dreaming Collection at Sussan offers a range of beautiful sleepwear to suit every style.

And of course, no autumn wardrobe is complete without a new dress! Prints and lace continue to make an impact for Autumn 2017.

*All prices are quoted in Australian Dollars and are subject to change by the retailer