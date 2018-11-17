Australian Firefighters Calendars 2019 supporting children’s hospitals

The Australian Firefighters Calendar was established in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation, providing funds for research into childhood burns. After a proud history of supporting the Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Westmead Children’s Hospital Burns unit, The Australian Firefighters Calendar are now are extending their support to hospitals around the country.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar 2019 collection is available in 5 different designs for just $20 each with free shipping within Australia and worldwide shipping is available.

12 months of hot Australian firemen with native animals from Australia zoo along with rescue horses, cats, dogs and farm animals. Calendar size: 290mm x 240mm. This new yearly calendar will appeal to cat lovers and features 12 very handsome firefighters alongside cute and cuddly rescue kittens and cats. Calendar size: 290mm x 240mm.

Our iconic annual rescue puppy calendar now also features adult rescue dogs cuddling up to our gorgeous Australian firies. Calendar size: 290mm x 240mm.

A 12 monthly calendar featuring the best looking firefighters from all around Australia looking fit, hot and sexy all on their own. Calendar size: 290mm x 240mm.

Due to the amount of hot firefighters that were eligible for the firefighters calendar they decided to make 2 editions. So here is a second Hot Guy Calendar for the first time ever in 2019! Calendar size: 290mm x 240mm. Pack of 10 greeting cards and envelopes 4 x Christmas cards

4 x Birthday cards

2 x Mother’s Day cards

Funds donated by the Australian Firefighters Calendar have helped burns units across Australia to purchase much-needed medical equipment, expand their teams and conduct important research and clinical trials that help to develop more effective and less painful treatments for children with burns. The Firefighters Calendar has contributed over $1 million to continue searching for better ways to treat burns, decrease scarring and improve treatments.