Australian Women and Problem Gambling

Women are a different type of gambler compared to men according to research and surveys conducted within Australia and internationally. Studies have shown that is a difference regarding motivation factors and what provokes problem gambling in women.

According to A Review of Australian Gambling Research, Australian men are far more likely to participate in a broader range of gambling activities and as a result experience more gambling related problems. However, this doesn’t mean women aren’t also at high risk of developing a gambling problem.

What Perpetuates a Woman to Gamble Beyond Her Means?

Statistics suggest that females are much more inclined to gamble to escape from stress, an unhappy lifestyle or situation. It is the escapism from everyday worries that is pushed back in the recesses of their minds if but for a short time. Reasons for developing a problem for gambling vary from loneliness, grief from suffering a loss, divorce, etc. where it creates a recipe for spiraling out of control. All the while digging a big hole of issues as the bank account becomes quickly depleted resulting in unpaid bills, bounced checks and numbers that are in the red.

Women aren’t as likely to play at the tables as they are to pull the one arm bandit on the Slots or Video Poker machines, preferring the allure of electronic gaming machines. This type of gambling preference leads to a higher risk of addiction then that of a table player who is the predominate favorite among men. It’s an interesting revelation and one that makes us take a closer look as to why in a comparison between the two.

Men like the action happening at the tables whether it be Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, Craps etc. It is an interactive experience among players that produce a much great social aspect to the game. On the other hand, heading to the casino floor to sit at the Slot machine has little or no social interaction whatsoever. As a result, it can plunge a player into a deeper isolation that is not healthy for the players battling issues in their life. It can also be the best kept secret as it requires no companionship as a woman makes the trip to their local Casino.

Playing it Safe

To make it clear not every woman or man for that matter that engages in gambling should be labeled as a “problem gambler”. For the non-gambler who certainly outweighs the gambling population, it can be easy to wrongly make an assessment of a gambler. It is considered in some non-gambling circles to be a complete waste of hard earned money. A healthy gambling is one who participates in a game of chance for recreational purposes on occasion. If put in a situation where it will jeopardize your well-being or spending more money than you have, it is when it’s time to sit this one out, curl up to a good book and count the money still in your purse the next morning with a smile of self-control.