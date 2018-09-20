Australia’s 7 Most influential Female Entrepreneurs 2018

1.Catriona Wallace

and other areas in the society in recent years. While there are still many challenges in the various sectors when it comes to accepting women leadership , a lot of women leaders have still managed to wade through the challenges and emerge victoriously. In Australia, some of the most prominent women in the society are engaged in various activities across the nation. The following is a look at the 7 most influential female entrepreneurs in Australia in 2018.

She is the founder of Flamingo. She also became one of the few women involved in the AI sector when she launched this company about four years ago. As reported by Admiral Markets, more and more companies led or started by women are now featuring prominently in the stock markets. As of now, the company is still going strong and it is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Catriona is not just an entrepreneur though. She is also a strong champion for gender parity in the tech world. Her company is currently a multi-million enterprise.

2. Kylie Lewis

Kylie Lewis is the founder of ‘Of Kin’, a company that has about five years in the market. When she launched it, the idea was to make it a digital company for brainstorming ideas for the business world. She nurtured the young company by herself and she now gets hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual revenue through it. Kylie is not just focused on running the business though. Her goal has always been to be a positive role model for young people who want to get into the business.

3. Maree Adshead

The Open Data Institute Australian Network is a well-known data firm. This company was founded by Maree Adshead back in 2014. Maree started this company after she realized that there was much need for data for the economic and social development goals of Australia. Since its launch, the company has been a trailblazer that has not only employed numerous people but has also contributed greatly to the society. The non-profit organization also has a turnover of $500,000. Maree Adshead hopes that her leadership will inspire other women and also open up the sectors that had been hampered by lack of access to data.

4. Penny Locaso

She is the founder of BKindred, a company that focuses on helping women achieve their goals by focusing on what they like to do. The company has indeed helped many women since it was launched three years ago. The turnover of around $150,000 also means that it will continue to sustain itself moving forward. Penny Locaso hopes that by 2020, she will have reached over a million women and girls. She is a leader who believes that technology can change the lives of women for the better.

5. Fiona Simson

Fiona Simson comes from a family of farmers. Her expertise saw her change from their farm in Liverpool Plains to a modern and profitable business. She is also a leader who heads the National Farmers’ Federation. She is one of the few women who has ventured into entrepreneurship and leadership and managed to inspire many other women who want to strive for bigger roles in the society. Her excellent team-building skills have allowed her to form a great network of business leaders who are focused on changing the social and economic landscape for the better.

6. Eliza Brown

When she took over the leadership role at All Saints Wine after the tragic demise of her father, Eliza Brown had to think about adopting modern business methods to turn the company around. Being the elder sibling, she took over the responsibility of turning around the business into a firm that now sees a $5 million turnover and employs several people. Her hard work and business acumen have earned her a place as one of the leading women entrepreneurs in Australia.

7. Karen Sheldon

Karen Sheldon Catering has a turnover of over $12 million. This company that started out of passion as a small business has now expanded to include several divisions. The latest entrant into the foray is Salt Bush. Karen Sheldon hopes that Salt Bush will be the future of her catering business. She started her business with two other colleagues and her leadership has allowed the company to thrive. She is one of the most influential women in Australia in 2018.