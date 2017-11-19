Australia’s Favourite Products Of The Year 2018

Just in time for Christmas, the 9th annual Product of the Year Awards, as voted by 13,000 Australian consumers, have been announced.

It was a battle of the supermarkets in the 2018 Product of the Year Awards, with 13 of the winning products coming from ALDI and 12 from Coles. Product of the Year newcomers Metcash (IGA Supermarkets) won 5 awards and Chemist Warehouse won 2. Brands also made a strong showing, taking out 15 of the 47 awards on offer this year.

Independent research company Nielsen conducted the consumer research with over 13,000 Australians. According to the research, Coles provides the best shopping environment and experience over all retailers. Shoppers also voted Coles as being the first to have new products on its shelves, as well as having the most appealing home brand. ALDI scored highly in providing really good deals and promotions for its customers. Woolworths however, scored better on offering fresh and healthy products.

Product of the Year Director, Sarah Connelly, said: “Winning Product of the Year is a huge stamp of approval from the Australian public. Shoppers can be confident when they are buying products – whether it be fresh food, beauty items or larger purchases such as electric toothbrushes – that all the guess work has already been taken out by shoppers just like themselves.”

2018 Product of the Year Award Winners