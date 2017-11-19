Australia’s Favourite Products Of The Year 2018

Just in time for Christmas, the 9th annual Product of the Year Awards, as voted by 13,000 Australian consumers, have been announced.
It was a battle of the supermarkets in the 2018 Product of the Year Awards, with 13 of the winning products coming from ALDI and 12 from Coles. Product of the Year newcomers Metcash (IGA Supermarkets) won 5 awards and Chemist Warehouse won 2. Brands also made a strong showing, taking out 15 of the 47 awards on offer this year.
Independent research company Nielsen conducted the consumer research with over 13,000 Australians. According to the research, Coles provides the best shopping environment and experience over all retailers. Shoppers also voted Coles as being the first to have new products on its shelves, as well as having the most appealing home brand. ALDI scored highly in providing really good deals and promotions for its customers. Woolworths however, scored better on offering fresh and healthy products.
Product of the Year Director, Sarah Connelly, said: “Winning Product of the Year is a huge stamp of approval from the Australian public. Shoppers can be confident when they are buying products – whether it be fresh food, beauty items or larger purchases such as electric toothbrushes – that all the guess work has already been taken out by shoppers just like themselves.”
2018 Product of the Year Award Winners
|PRODUCT
|BRAND
|COMPANY
|CATEGORY
|Purewick Reed Diffuser 75ml
|Pastel Pines
|ALDI Stores
|Air Care
|Kids Organic Goat Range
|Goat
|Chemist Warehouse//My Chemist
|Baby – Skin Care
|Coles Comfy Bots Nappies
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Baby Care – Nappies
|Coles Comfy Bots Baby Wipes
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Baby Care – Wipes
|Coles Organic Baby Food Pouches
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Baby Food
|Bakers Life Kornig 14 Seeds & Grains Bread 670g
|Baker’s Life
|ALDI Stores
|Bakery
|Barker’s New Zealand Premium Crafted Cordial
|Barker’s New Zealand
|Barker’s New Zealand
|Beverages
|Community Co. Fresh Parmesan Cheese
|Community Co.
|Metcash/IGA
|Cheese
|Coles Blueberry Cheesecake
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Chilled Cakes
|Coles Belgian Chocolate
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Chocolate
|Lavazza Prontissimo
|Lavazza
|Lavazza Australia
|Coffee
|Community Co. Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray
|Community Co.
|Metcash/IGA
|Cooking/Oils
|Lacura 24 hour Duo Lipstick
|Lacura
|ALDI Stores
|Cosmetics
|Green Action Dishwashing Liquid 500ml
|Green Action
|ALDI Stores
|Dishwashing – liquid
|Logix Platinum Dishwashing Tablets 40pk
|Logix
|ALDI Stores
|Dishwashing – tablet
|Birch & Waite Asian Dressings
|Asian Dressings Range
|Birch and Waite
|Dressings
|Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rose Gold
|Philips
|Philips Oral Healthcare
|Electric Toothbrush
|ABLE Asthma Spacer with Mask
|ABLE Asthma
|ABLE Asthma Australia
|First Aid
|Nexcare™ Foot Protection Tape
|Nexcare™
|3M
|Foot Care
|Coles Chilled Soups
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Fresh Soups and Sauces
|Coles Gloves Variety Pack
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|General Household
|Pantene 3 Minute Miracle Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner
|Pantene
|P&G
|Hair Care
|Lacura Naturals Verde Hand Wash
|Lacura
|ALDI Stores
|Hand and Body care
|Coles Australian Vegetable Rice and Noodles range
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Health Food
|Coles Smoothies
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Healthy Drinks
|Coles Crumbed Chicken
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Heat and Eat (Meat)
|Power Force Pro Bath and Shower Cleaner
|Power Force
|ALDI Stores
|Household cleaning
|Bulla Creamy Classics Ice Cream Sandwich
|Bulla Creamy Classics
|Bulla Dairy Foods
|Ice Cream – Single serve
|Bulla Creamy Classics Frozen Custard
|Bulla Creamy Classics
|Bulla Dairy Foods
|Ice Cream – Tubs
|ALMAT Laundry Liquid 2L
|ALMAT
|ALDI Stores
|Laundry
|Heinz [Seriously] Good Garlic Aioli
|Heinz [Seriously] Good
|Heinz
|Mayonnaise and Aioli
|Mersynofen Paracetamol and Ibuprofen
|Mersynofen
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare
|OTC Medicine
|Betadine Anaesthetic Lozenges
|Betadine
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare
|OTC Medicine -Cough and Cold
|Confidence 3ply Double Length Toilet Tissue 8pk
|Confidence
|ALDI Stores
|Personal Hygiene
|Farmers Market Dog Food
|Farmers Market
|The Real Petfood Company
|Pet Food
|Coles Stone Baked Pizza Bases
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Pizza
|Hillcrest Protein Bars 5pk 200g
|Hillcrest Tasti
|ALDI Stores
|Protein Bars
|Coles Chilled Ready Meals
|Coles Brand
|Coles
|Quick Meal Solutions
|Community Co. Nibbles – Snacking Nuts
|Community Co.
|Metcash/IGA
|Savoury Snack
|Natural Instinct Dark Circle + Wrinkle Correction Eye Crème
|Natural Instinct
|Mentholatum Australasia Pty Ltd
|Skin Care – Eyes
|Lacura Naturals Anti Aging Face Care Rang
|Lacura
|ALDI Stores
|Skin Care – Face
|Community Co. Short Cut Rindless Bacon
|Community Co.
|Metcash/IGA
|Small Goods
|Goat Soap
|Goat
|Chemist Warehouse/My Chemist
|Soap
|D’Orsogna Maple Streaky Bacon 200g
|D’Orsogna
|D’Orsogna Limited
|Specialty Bacons
|Choceur Liviano Wafer Bar 150g
|Choceur
|ALDI Stores
|Sweet Treats
|Just Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
|Just Organic
|ALDI Stores
|Vinegars
|Community Co. Tortilla Wraps
|Community Co.
|Metcash/IGA
|Wraps and Sandwiches
