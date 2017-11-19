Australian Women Online

Australia’s Favourite Products Of The Year 2018

Australia's Favourite Products Of The YearJust in time for Christmas, the 9th annual Product of the Year Awards, as voted by 13,000 Australian consumers, have been announced.

It was a battle of the supermarkets in the 2018 Product of the Year Awards, with 13 of the winning products coming from ALDI and 12 from Coles. Product of the Year newcomers Metcash (IGA Supermarkets) won 5 awards and Chemist Warehouse won 2. Brands also made a strong showing, taking out 15 of the 47 awards on offer this year.

Independent research company Nielsen conducted the consumer research with over 13,000 Australians. According to the research, Coles provides the best shopping environment and experience over all retailers. Shoppers also voted Coles as being the first to have new products on its shelves, as well as having the most appealing home brand. ALDI scored highly in providing really good deals and promotions for its customers. Woolworths however, scored better on offering fresh and healthy products.

Product of the Year Director, Sarah Connelly, said: “Winning Product of the Year is a huge stamp of approval from the Australian public. Shoppers can be confident when they are buying products – whether it be fresh food, beauty items or larger purchases such as electric toothbrushes – that all the guess work has already been taken out by shoppers just like themselves.”

2018 Product of the Year Award Winners

PRODUCT BRAND COMPANY CATEGORY
Purewick Reed Diffuser 75ml Pastel Pines ALDI Stores Air Care
Kids Organic Goat Range Goat Chemist Warehouse//My Chemist Baby – Skin Care
Coles Comfy Bots Nappies Coles Brand Coles Baby Care – Nappies
Coles Comfy Bots Baby Wipes Coles Brand Coles Baby Care – Wipes
Coles Organic Baby Food Pouches Coles Brand Coles Baby Food
Bakers Life Kornig 14 Seeds & Grains Bread 670g Baker’s Life ALDI Stores Bakery
Barker’s New Zealand Premium Crafted Cordial Barker’s New Zealand Barker’s New Zealand Beverages
Community Co. Fresh Parmesan Cheese Community Co. Metcash/IGA Cheese
Coles Blueberry Cheesecake Coles Brand Coles Chilled Cakes
Coles Belgian Chocolate Coles Brand Coles Chocolate
Lavazza Prontissimo Lavazza Lavazza Australia Coffee
Community Co. Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray Community Co. Metcash/IGA Cooking/Oils
Lacura 24 hour Duo Lipstick Lacura ALDI Stores Cosmetics
Green Action Dishwashing Liquid 500ml Green Action ALDI Stores Dishwashing – liquid
Logix Platinum Dishwashing Tablets 40pk Logix ALDI Stores Dishwashing – tablet
Birch & Waite Asian Dressings Asian Dressings Range Birch and Waite Dressings
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rose Gold Philips Philips Oral Healthcare Electric Toothbrush
ABLE Asthma Spacer with Mask ABLE Asthma ABLE Asthma Australia First Aid
Nexcare™ Foot Protection Tape Nexcare™ 3M Foot Care
Coles Chilled Soups Coles Brand Coles Fresh Soups and Sauces
Coles Gloves Variety Pack Coles Brand Coles General Household
Pantene 3 Minute Miracle Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner Pantene P&G Hair Care
Lacura Naturals Verde Hand Wash Lacura ALDI Stores Hand and Body care
Coles Australian Vegetable Rice and Noodles range Coles Brand Coles Health Food
Coles Smoothies Coles Brand Coles Healthy Drinks
Coles Crumbed Chicken Coles Brand Coles Heat and Eat (Meat)
Power Force Pro Bath and Shower Cleaner Power Force ALDI Stores Household cleaning
Bulla Creamy Classics Ice Cream Sandwich Bulla Creamy Classics Bulla Dairy Foods Ice Cream – Single serve
Bulla Creamy Classics Frozen Custard Bulla Creamy Classics Bulla Dairy Foods Ice Cream – Tubs
ALMAT Laundry Liquid 2L ALMAT ALDI Stores Laundry
Heinz [Seriously] Good Garlic Aioli Heinz [Seriously] Good Heinz Mayonnaise and Aioli
Mersynofen Paracetamol and Ibuprofen Mersynofen Sanofi Consumer Healthcare OTC Medicine
Betadine Anaesthetic Lozenges Betadine Sanofi Consumer Healthcare OTC Medicine -Cough and Cold
Confidence 3ply Double Length Toilet Tissue 8pk Confidence ALDI Stores Personal Hygiene
Farmers Market Dog Food Farmers Market The Real Petfood Company Pet Food
Coles Stone Baked Pizza Bases Coles Brand Coles Pizza
Hillcrest Protein Bars 5pk 200g Hillcrest Tasti ALDI Stores Protein Bars
Coles Chilled Ready Meals Coles Brand Coles Quick Meal Solutions
Community Co. Nibbles – Snacking Nuts Community Co. Metcash/IGA Savoury Snack
Natural Instinct Dark Circle + Wrinkle Correction Eye Crème Natural Instinct Mentholatum Australasia Pty Ltd Skin Care – Eyes
Lacura Naturals Anti Aging Face Care Rang Lacura ALDI Stores Skin Care – Face
Community Co. Short Cut Rindless Bacon Community Co. Metcash/IGA Small Goods
Goat Soap Goat Chemist Warehouse/My Chemist Soap
D’Orsogna Maple Streaky Bacon 200g D’Orsogna D’Orsogna Limited Specialty Bacons
Choceur Liviano Wafer Bar 150g Choceur ALDI Stores Sweet Treats
Just Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Just Organic ALDI Stores Vinegars
Community Co. Tortilla Wraps Community Co. Metcash/IGA Wraps and Sandwiches

