Avocado pioneer Jennifer Franceschi named 2017 Telstra Western Australian Business Woman of the Year

Congratulations to Jennifer Franceschi from Fresh Produce Alliance in Manjimup, winner of the 2017 Telstra Western Australian Business Woman of the Year Award, after also taking home the Corporate and Private Award, at an event on 23 October 2017.

Mrs Franceschi’s career in the avocado industry spans four decades, and has taken her to opening her own orchard, being involved with the state association and industry board for avocado growers, and launching an avocado packing facility.

Mrs Franceschi has been immersed in the avocado industry ever since she took on her first summer job, working in her family’s commercial orchard in 1974.

After opening her own orchard in Pemberton, getting involved within the state association and the industry board for avocado growers, Jennifer and her husband launched their own packing facility – Advance Packing and Marketing Services – alongside two other growers. More recently in 2016, Mrs Franceschi founded a processing facility, Fresh Produce Alliance, alongside her husband and two other growers.

The business champions a sustainable agriculture ecosystem and uses innovative technology such as high-pressure processing and individual quick-freeze to produce “naturally healthy, delicious, real food that people love”. Jennifer and her team have developed an avocado range, a baby food range, and will soon bring a low-GI range to market.

“As a pioneer of our industry in WA, I believe the contribution I have made over many years has made a real difference to the people I represent,” Jennifer said.

Also recognised at the 2017 Telstra Western Australian Business Women’s Award were:

Entrepreneur Award winner: Dr Anh Nguyen , Director/Owner, Dr Anh Plastic Surgeon Medispa & Wellness Clinic, in Perth.

, Director/Owner, Dr Anh Plastic Surgeon Medispa & Wellness Clinic, in Perth. For Purpose and Social Enterprise winner: Jahna Cedar , Executive Officer, Gumala Aboriginal Corporation, in East Perth.

, Executive Officer, Gumala Aboriginal Corporation, in East Perth. Public Sector and Academia Award winner: Michelle Fyfe , Assistant Commissioner, State Crime Portfolio, Western Australia Police Force, in Perth.

, Assistant Commissioner, State Crime Portfolio, Western Australia Police Force, in Perth. Young Business Women’s Award winner: Maitri Patel, Founder and Creative Director, Bolly Active, in Victoria Park.

Joe Pollard, Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador, Group Executive Media and Chief Marketing Officer, said that all the Western Australian winners are extraordinary business women whose achievements deserve to be recognised.

“Mrs Franceschi stands out as a genuine, authentic, country business woman with a world class vision. She lives to create a sustainable future through intergenerational farming, sustainable working, long-term job opportunities and reduced agricultural wastage.”

Jennifer Franceschi will join other State and Territory winners in Melbourne for the National Awards judging, culminating in a Gala Dinner on the night of Tuesday 21 November 2017.

The Telstra Business Women’s Awards shine a light on women’s achievements as business leaders and celebrate the positive results of inclusive leadership, such as better organisational performance, increased competitive advantage and, at a macro level, a thriving economy.

Nominations for the Telstra Business Women’s Awards are open year-round. If you, or a brilliant business woman you know, deserve recognition, nominate today: telstrabusinesswomensawards.com/nominate/