Awesome Awnings – How To Improve The Look Of Your Outdoor Space

As the weather starts to improve we all look forward to those warmer days and longer nights when we can make the most of our outdoor living areas. But if your outdoor space has been neglected over the cold, winter months you may be looking for ways to give your space a new lease of life. Below are a few tips on how to improve the look of your outdoor space:

1. Plan Ahead

It’s really important to consider the layout of your space before you go ahead and spend a small fortune on new furniture and accessories. This is especially important if you are planning on installing something that may require a gas, water or electricity supply, such as an automatic awning or gas fireplace. Installing some kind of awning to your outdoor living area is an excellent way of providing protection from the elements, allowing you to use your space throughout all seasons. The location of an awning, fireplace or larger items such as a bbq’s will often dictate the size, shape and location of any other furniture, plants or other decorative items within the space.

2. Know your needs

The second thing to think about is how you intend to use the space. Do you want your outdoor area to be a relaxing oasis, an alfresco dining area or just an extension of your home where you can entertain friends and family. You should think about how many people are going to be using the space at any one time and ensure you have enough seating options to cater for those people.

3. Stay true to your style

A well designed outdoor area should be an extension of your home so it’s crucial you stick to your own unique sense of style when choosing furniture and other decorative items. Outdoor furniture comes in a huge array of different styles and if you’re having trouble finding the perfect piece for your patio or garden don’t be afraid to think outside of the box. Think about repurposing items or upcycling items to create something really special for your space. Antique wheelbarrows can be a real focal point when filled with cacti and succulents. Lanterns hung from your awning, fence of even in a tree will give your space a luxurious vibe whilst adding ambient light in the evenings.

4. Get creative with your plant styling

If you love the thought of relaxing in a tropical jungle there’s no reason why you can’t try to recreate this look in your outdoor living space. Adding lots of greenery such as palm trees, birds of paradise and other tropical plants is one of the easiest ways of giving your outdoor area the wow factor. Train climbing vines such as ivy or swiss cheese plants to climb up onto your exterior walls, fences or awnings. You could also add hanging baskets, wall mounts or even some sort of shelving to display your plants outside. If your area is protected from the elements, yet is warm enough during the night there’s no reason why you cannot bring your much loved houseplants outside during the warmer months to help create an exotic and exciting outdoor space.

5. Don’t forget about lighting

Many of us will tend to use our outdoor areas in the evenings so it’s crucial that you think about the correct outdoor light solution for your needs. If you are looking to create a romantic retreat for you and your partner then a few candles and a fire pit could provide all the light you could want or need. If you’re intending to use your outdoor space as an alfresco dining area you may require a little extra light. Festoon of fairy lights are easy to install, can be powered in a number of ways and may also have multiple light settings allowing you to turn them up or down depending on your needs.

The five points mentioned above should give you some much needed inspiration or guidance when creating the perfect outdoor space. It’s important to remember that there is no right or wrong approach when designing your outdoor area, so have fun with it and create something that’s unique!