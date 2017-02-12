Awesome Party Ideas for Your Next Backyard BBQ

Shock Them with a Hookah

Summertime is a time for getting together with family and friends for some fun in the sun and you don’t always need to head out to the beach. This year, why not have a series of backyard BBQs and at each, pull out some awesome ‘tricks’ to liven up the day. While you wouldn’t want to overdo it at any one party, keep these little tips in mind so that as the summer wears on, you can pull your party rabbit from the hat and liven up the gang with a bit of BBQ magic. Try one of these on for size for your season opener – guaranteed to ensure everyone comes back for a repeat performance next invitation they get!

Have you ever seen those lovely hookahs that have hoses seemingly sprouting in all directions, reminiscent of a Hindu god with multiple arms? For your BBQ season opener, about midway through the day, perhaps when it’s time to break out the ice chest and the next round of beer, pull out a hookah. Watch as everyone’s eyes go wide with astonishment, but obviously they will be thinking something a little different than what you have in mind! It’s time to pull out the flavored tobacco and let all your cigarette-smoking buddies have a try at your new toy.

Backyard Races for Family Fun

When there are kids in the mix, races are always fun, matching up mom or dad with one of the younger set. Sack races are good, but variations of leg ties are even better. Tie one of the child’s legs to one of the parent’s legs and sound the signal – the race is off! So many times BBQ planners set games for the kids and games for the adults, but why not a few games where everyone can play together, kids and adults alike. From horseshoes to cornhole games, there are plenty of games that are family-friendly and will keep everyone together if only for the duration of the game. Then it’s time to send the kids to their corner and adults back to the hookah.

Jammin’ Karaoke

Although not actually a ‘game,’ karaoke is one of the most interesting pastimes at a summer fun-in-the-sun family BBQ. Everyone can participate, so make sure to have tracks available in a number of different genres. A set of loud speakers and a CD or even a connection to the YouTube Karaoke Channel that is hooked up to your sound system would work well. If you want, you can even have a karaoke contest with a prize for the winner.

So this year, instead of simply sitting around with a cold brew and the kids wandering around in the backyard getting into everything, plan some fun activities to keep things moving along as the day wears on. By this time next year you’ll be the Backyard BBQ Queen and everyone will be vying for an invite to your outdoor get together. But don’t think that far ahead just now. Keep it fun this year and next year will take care of itself.